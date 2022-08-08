Read full article on original website
WTVM
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
wrbl.com
Three arrested in connection to a two-state ‘chop shop’ operation based in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people have been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into a local operation that allegedly produced and altered Vehicle Identification Numbers. Corderal Adravius Harris, 32, Erica Leenona Rankin, 34, and Jonathan Steve Routier, 31, are facing charges in connection to the “chop shop” operation....
WTVM
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
WTVM
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
WTVM
Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Center St.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 18-year-old Anna McKenzie was reported missing from the 700 block of Center Street on August 10 around 10 a.m. However, she was last seen on August 9 around 5 p.m.
WTVM
Local food bank to host shredding event, food drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus. The event is set for September 10 - from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Feeding the Valley - located at 6744 Flat Rock Road in Midland. Collect all of your...
Columbus lays out plans to renovate city pools after years of standstill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents looking to get outdoors this weekend will be hard-pressed to find a public pool in their area. The majority of the city’s community pools have sat empty this summer. City officials have plans to renovate three of four public pools over the next few years but until then, options […]
Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
WTVM
Postal mailboxes to be replaced in Columbus after string of thefts
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New postal service boxes are headed to our area after a string of mail thefts in Columbus. This comes 24 hours after a retired mailman says he and his wife lost $4,000 after two of their checks were stolen. Curtis Mansell is not 100% convinced the...
WTVM
Elementary school lockdown lifted after police search school grounds in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A lockdown was lifted at Fairfax Elementary School in Valley after an alleged suspicious man was walking the school grounds earlier this morning. On August 11, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Valley police received a call of a suspicious male on the grounds of Fairfax Elementary School.
CPD arrests Columbus murder suspect connected to an October 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) announced the arrest of a murder suspect in connection with a 2021 shooting. On Oct. 12, 2021, around 6:50 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to 47th St. and 12th Ave. regarding a shooting. After arriving at the scene, responding officers found the victim, Lorenzo […]
LPD arrests two teens following the discovery of a loaded weapon on LaGrange High School campus
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Troup County School System (TCSS) announced that a loaded gun was found at the LaGrange High School (LHS) campus. According to a press release from the school system, the LHS administration was alerted that a loaded firearm was discovered in a purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. […]
WTVM
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured. According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop. Muscogee County Coroner...
WTVM
Suspect arrested for Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals Services arrested a suspect in an Oct. 2021 shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the Columbus Police Department issued a felony warrant for murder and two counts of aggravated assault. On...
WTVM
Police: 1 injured following Winston Rd. shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Winston Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his minor injuries. This case is...
WTVM
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
Name released for victim in deadly Victory Drive shooting, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teen killed in a shooting on Victory Drive Wednesday night. Caleb Boling, age 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 3515 Victory Drive, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Boling, of Smiths […]
WTVM
17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants. Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July. On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas...
Columbus kidnapping suspect arrested after three violent domestic disputes and harming a 3-month-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of a Columbus man accused of numerous violent crimes. On July 21, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to North Lumpkin Road concerning a report of a domestic dispute involving a male trying to harm a 3-month-old baby. The investigation initiated by the […]
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
