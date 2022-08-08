ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
WTVM

Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
WRBL News 3

Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
WTVM

Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured. According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop. Muscogee County Coroner...
WTVM

Suspect arrested for Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals Services arrested a suspect in an Oct. 2021 shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the Columbus Police Department issued a felony warrant for murder and two counts of aggravated assault. On...
WTVM

Police: 1 injured following Winston Rd. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Winston Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his minor injuries. This case is...
WTVM

Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
WTVM

17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants. Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July. On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas...
