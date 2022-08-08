ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities release name of man found dead in Lakeside pond

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Authorities on Monday released the name of a 50-year-old man whose body was found floating in a pond in Lakeside in what investigators called a suspicious death.

The man was identified as Thomas Moreno, of Lakeside. The cause and manner of his death were still under investigation, said sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen.

Around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 1, dispatchers received a call about Moreno's body in a pond near Willow Road, just east of state Route 76. The caller said her friend might have drowned and that she saw his personal belongings on the ground, Lt. David Collins said.

Divers on the sheriff's search-and-rescue team recovered the body. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

Steffen previously said no foul play was suspected but investigators still considered the death suspicious. He did not explain why.

An autopsy was scheduled for last Tuesday. Steffen said Monday that the autopsy report had not yet been completed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

eccalifornian.com

Body found in Lakeside pond

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, Sheriff deputies responded to a radio call to conduct a welfare check of a body in a pond near Willow Drive and Moreno Drive in Lakeside. Deputies located a deceased man in the water and the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to retrieve the body.
