Palm Beach, FL

Business Insider

Trump doesn't deny taking classified nuclear documents from the White House while baselessly accusing Obama of the same thing

Trump released a statement amid reports suggesting he took nuclear documents from the White House. He baselessly accused Obama of keeping classified documents, "lots" of which "pertained to nuclear." Trump's statement notably did not deny reports that he took top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago. In a statement released Friday, former President...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

