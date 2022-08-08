ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller charged with burglary, allegedly stole alcohol in Vermont

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 4 days ago

“Flash” star Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary after being accused of stealing alcohol from a home in Vermont — their latest alleged crime in a string of legal issues they’ve been involved with this year.

Vermont State Police claim the troubled actor, 29, burglarized a private residence in Stamford in May and allegedly took several bottles of booze, according to an official news release .

The homeowners were away when the alleged incident occurred on May 1 at 5:55 p.m., according to the report.

The report also states that after reviewing surveillance videos, police found “probable cause was found to charge” the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” actor with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

It appears Miller was missing for some time as the report states they were just “located” on Sunday, at which time they were ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court Bennington’s Criminal Division for their arraignment in late September.

They were previously arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment.
Hawaiʻi Police Department

Vermont State Police directed us to the official news release when we reached out for further information.

Miller is facing a slew of serious allegations all over the US that began in early 2022.

The “Fantastic Beasts” actor — who uses they/them pronouns — was arrested in March for disorderly conduct and later pled no contest.

They were arrested again for allegedly throwing a chair at someone.
Getty Images

They were also accused of allegedly throwing a chair at a woman and being the subject of 10 911 calls in less than a month in Hawaii.

In June, Miller was accused of grooming a teenager with “cult-like” behavior. The teen’s parents filed a lawsuit in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court that claimed the actor “uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

The “Fantastic Beasts” star was also accused of grooming a teenager with “cult-like” behavior.
WireImage

Tokata, however, denied the statements made by their family and friends on social media.

Another worried parent in Massachusetts accused the actor of behaving inappropriately toward their 12-year-old. Both parent and child were granted a temporary restraining order against Miller, according to The Daily Beast .

In late June, Miller was then accused of housing three young children and their mother in a weapon-filled farm in Vermont. Two sources told Rolling Stone at the time that they feared for the safety of the children, aged 1 to 5.

Reps for Miller did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on the latest allegations.

The Associated Press

4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a police team surrounded the Laurel home of 42-year-old Jason Jones and barged inside, with guns drawn and using flash bangs. Jones’ home is just off the main downtown street in the town of 1,000 people and directly across the street from one of two houses where occupants were shot before the homes were set ablaze, police said. Jones was so badly burned that he had to be flown to a hospital in Lincoln instead of being booked into jail, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said. Jones was charged later Friday with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy — which often handles capital murder cases — was appointed to represent Jones and declined to comment on the case.
NewsRadio WILK

Former Lackawanna County Asst. District Attorney, arrested

Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Dunmore, issued a news release announcing the arrest of attorney Corey Kolcharno, on felony charges in his role of exchanging sexual favors for legal services. Kolcharno, the former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney (from 2005-2011), is accused of sexually violating four women, in various locations...
