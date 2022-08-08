ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato has new musician boyfriend: report

By Leah Bitsky, Jolie Zenna
 4 days ago

Not “Solo” anymore.

Demi Lovato has a new musician boyfriend, People reported on Monday.

“It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” an insider close to the singer told the outlet. “He’s a super great guy.”

However, they didn’t reveal the musician’s identity and Lovato’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

This will be the singer’s first serious relationship since she ended her engagement with Max Ehrich in September 2020.

Lovato, 29, and Ehrich, 31, first began dating in March 2020 before getting engaged just four months later.

However, by September, a source told Page Six that the singer had ended their relationship after finding out he was only dating her for publicity.

The singer’s last serious relationship was with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in 2020.
The singer — who recently changed her pronouns back to she/her — is about to drop her eighth studio album “Holy Fvck” which seemingly talks about her relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama.

In the single titled “29,” Lovato disses Valderrama, 42, over their 12-year age gap. The two began dating when the actor was 29 and she was 17.

Lovato seemingly dissed her relationship to Wilmer Valderrama in her upcoming album.
“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time,” the actress sings. “Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

In addition to repeating “17, 29” in the song, Lovato talks about being “too young to drink wine.”

She continues, “Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent / What the f–k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you.”

The actress, who dated the “That ’70s Show” star from 2010 to 2016, has yet to confirm that the song is about their relationship.

Lovato has had her fair share of relationships following her 2016 breakup from Valderrama.
Following their breakup, Lovato went on to have several other high-profile relationships .

In 2016, she dated UFC fighter Luke Rockhold and MMA’s Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

Three years later, she went on to date designer Henry Levy for four months and had a few more short flings before her engagement to Ehrich.

Chrissy Daniels
4d ago

She’s a good example of not screwing with children gender. Couple months ago she was a them/ they now she’s changed back to she/her. She can do that but children getting drugs and surgery can’t just change back.

