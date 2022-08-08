Read full article on original website
Reward offered in Polk County homicide investigation
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to a material witness in a Polk County homicide investigation. 51-year-old Scott Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on the east side of Des Moines on Saturday, August 6th. Police are searching for 38-year-old Courtney […]
theperrynews.com
Armed Des Moines teen defaces Jordan Creek concrete
A Des Moines teenager with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday night after impressing his initials into fresh concrete at the Jordan Creek mall. Jaden Michael Graham, 18, of 1521 E. 17th Court, Des Moines, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that last Saturday, officers were on patrol and witnessed a suspicious person and vehicle outside of an open storage unit located at Champion Storage and Signs on South 7th street. Upon investigation and with the help of the Oskaloosa Police K9, the officers arrested Derek Graham, 39, of Oskaloosa, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Accused of Strangling Female Victim
An Ottumwa man is accused of assaulting a victim while she was sitting in her vehicle last week. 23-year-old Derrick Winston has been charged with willful injury and third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies. According to court records, on August 2nd at 11:30 PM, Winston entered the victim’s car while...
kniakrls.com
Pella PD Warns of Scam
The Pella Police Department is warning local businesses of a scam. Today, at approximately 10:00 a.m., two white men claiming to be representatives of the IRS went into a local business with “badges” and told the business owner they owed money for delinquent taxes. No money was given at that time and they left without incident. The men left in a black 4-door vehicle bearing license plate IA JTT058. Please contact the Pella Police Department if you had/have a similar interaction with these men.
KCRG.com
Marshall County investigating possible human remains located in Iowa river
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th at approximately 4:00 pm, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were directed to a remote area in the Iowa river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by Marshall County Conservation staff during a biological and wildlife survey. Officials...
KCCI.com
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
KCRG.com
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Riverside. Officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle in a parking lot outside Riverside Casino, located at 3184 Highway 22, at about 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they found a stolen...
Fire damages garage, cars near State Capitol
DES MOINES, Iowa — A garage and cars caught fire near the State Capitol late Thursday night. The fire happened in the 1500 block of Dean Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. The owner told authorities that there are two people living in the garage, however, the fire department didn’t find anyone inside the garage. Those […]
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
Person of interest identified in Polk County homicide
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel […]
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair Archives: A wedding on the Ferris wheel
DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1995, a couple got married on the Ferris wheel at the Iowa State Fair. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
City in Iowa Will Pay Remote Workers More Than $10K to Move There
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over two years ago, remote work has become more and more prevalent. I know people who used to be in an office every single day that now either don't go in at all or only go to their workplace once or twice a week. I...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair Archives: Examining the event's history
DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1989, KCCI interviewed a fairgoer about the history of the Iowa State Fair. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
1380kcim.com
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
