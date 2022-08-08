ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner

Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
SALEM, OR
▶️ Hawaii wins Juniors Baseball regional tournament at Caldera High School

The Western Regional Juniors Baseball Tournament wrapped up Thursday at Caldera High School in Bend. The team from Hawaii punched their ticket to Taylor, Michigan to play in the Junior League Baseball World Series, routing Southern California and stopping their losers’ bracket run. The tournament at Caldera High School...
BEND, OR
▶️ Save the date: Oregon Defensible Space code town halls next week

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon next week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
OREGON STATE
▶️ British firefighters visit Sisters for wildfire, EMS training

As climate change progresses, firefighters all over the world are facing the same scenarios. It’s presented the chance for a partnership between a station right here in Central Oregon and another from across the world. For the past two weeks, four firefighters from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight...
CAMP SHERMAN, OR
▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows

Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

