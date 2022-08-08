Read full article on original website
▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner
Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
▶️ Hawaii wins Juniors Baseball regional tournament at Caldera High School
The Western Regional Juniors Baseball Tournament wrapped up Thursday at Caldera High School in Bend. The team from Hawaii punched their ticket to Taylor, Michigan to play in the Junior League Baseball World Series, routing Southern California and stopping their losers’ bracket run. The tournament at Caldera High School...
▶️ Save the date: Oregon Defensible Space code town halls next week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon next week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
▶️ Reward offered after wolf found shot dead in Eastern Oregon
(Editor’s note: An image of the dead wolf appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some to see.) A reward is being offered to help find whoever shot and killed a female wolf in Eastern Washington near the Idaho border. Oregon State Police say...
▶️ Red-eye: Oregon fire detection plane looks for new starts in dead of night
Lightning storms and drought conditions are a recipe for wildfires, a mix Central Oregon has seen over the last few days. But what if firefighters could detect those fires before sunrise?. The Oregon Department of Forestry has a small aircraft that looks for wildfires. And what it lacks in amenities,...
▶️ British firefighters visit Sisters for wildfire, EMS training
As climate change progresses, firefighters all over the world are facing the same scenarios. It’s presented the chance for a partnership between a station right here in Central Oregon and another from across the world. For the past two weeks, four firefighters from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight...
▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows
Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
▶️ Insurers not using Oregon wildfire map to set rates, state officials say
Oregon state officials say the recently released state wildfire risk map is not being used by insurance companies to set premiums, according to what insurance companies tell them. And they say insurance companies claim there are currently no plans to do so. The risk map was pulled late last week...
