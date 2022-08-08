Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
Psychologist says FBI attacker followed predictable pattern
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mental health experts say the language in Ricky Shiffer's social media posts is troubling and should have sent up red flags long before Thursday's attack on the FBI's Cincinnati field office. But as extreme as Shiffer's actions were, one psychologist says they are surprising given the violent...
WKRC
Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 8 injured
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are hunting for a third shooter, in addition to the two men indicted Thursday for the mass shooting in Over The Rhine last weekend. The Hamilton County Prosecutor today displayed surveillance video Thursday that showed 21 shots fired -- seven from one suspect in custody -- six from another suspect in custody -- one from a cop -- and then six more from an unidentified suspect.
WHIZ
2 indicted in shooting outside Cincinnati bar that wounded 9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend. Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
WKRC
Wenstrup condemns FBI attack, but says he'll continue questioning agency
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup Friday condemned the attack on the FBI offices in Cincinnati that left the suspect dead after a shootout with police. But the Ohio Republican and member of the House Intelligence Committee said he was going to continue to question the FBI given recent events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
1 dead, 1 charged with murder after restaurant fight
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A fight between employees at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC...
OSHP: Police shot and killed gunman who tried to break into FBI office
While officials did not identify the man during the press conference, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the suspect was 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer.
dayton247now.com
Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Identity of suspect killed after allegedly attempting to get into FBI Cincinnati released
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A standoff in Clinton County is now over and the suspect is dead, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. Associated Press has confirmed that the suspect is 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer. I-71 has reopened in both directions in Clinton County and the lockdown has been...
WTOL-TV
Armed man tries to breach FBI office in Cincinnati, killed after standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say the armed man wearing body armor who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday has died after being shot by law enforcement following an hourslong standoff. The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
WKRC
Police: Motorcycles collide killing 1 rider and leaving another critically injured
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two motorcycles collided overnight in Middletown leaving one rider dead and another critically injured. Middletown Police said they were called to Yankee Road at Todhunter Road for the crash at about 2:20 a.m. Friday. They found two victims. One was dead at the scene. The other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
1 dead after crash in Middletown involving two motorcycles
The crash, which involved two motorcycles, happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads.
Ohio woman allowed 6-year-old to drink alcohol in gas station, deputies say
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is facing charges in Ohio after investigators said surveillance video shows a child drinking alcohol at a gas station. Victoria Hampton was arrested and charged with child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to jail records. Deputies with the...
wbrc.com
Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A restaurant employee in Ohio was arrested for stabbing and killing his coworker at work, according to police. The stabbing happened late Thursday evening at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is located inside a mall. Springdale police responded to a call for an injured...
WKRC
Chief: Indiana officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (WRTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Richmond Police Department officer is in critical condition after she was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday and a suspect is hospitalized after officers shot him, according to police. The shooting happened near 12th Street and C Street, according to a tweet from...
WLWT 5
New security video reveals new details in Over-the-Rhine shooting that left 9 wounded
CINCINNATI — New security video is revealing new details of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured. The video taken from inside Urban Transit Shop shows a barrage of gunfire then a six-second gap and another barrage of gunfire. At least 22 shots are fired. An exact...
WKRC
Butler County woman accused of letting 6-year-old drink alcohol
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County woman is behind bars Wednesday after a six-year-old boy in her care was caught on camera, and then later by law enforcement, drinking alcohol, apparently with her consent. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies charged Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township with two counts of...
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect wanted for car, residence break-ins in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Pendleton. According to police, a man broke into a multi-family condo building in the 400-block of Reading Road. The suspect also broke into the vehicles that were parked inside the building’s garage that is shared by the residents.
Comments / 2