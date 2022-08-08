Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley fires back at claims Timberwolves ‘did him wrong’
Patrick Beverley is not one to whine about getting moved from one team to another. The Utah Jazz guard recently addressed claims from fans about how the Minnesota Timberwolves “did him wrong when in fact that sentiment goes completely against how he views and interprets his offseason fate. Here’s...
The 8-figure payday Kevin Durant got from Nets immediately after trade demand
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hasn’t changed his stance on wanting to be traded after formally making the request on June 30th. Unless Joe Tsai fires both Steve Nash and Sean Marks, KD is still demanding a move elsewhere. One of the craziest tidbits from this entire saga? Just...
Report: The Marcus Smart reason Kevin Durant wants to join Celtics
Kevin Durant has been on the lookout for a new team all summer, and the Boston Celtics are reportedly one of the top trade suitors as the offseason drags on. Now, SNY’s Ian Begley reports that “Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot.” Begley adds that “Durant would also like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics.”
VIDEO: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ parting message to Sylvia Fowles ahead of final WNBA game
As Sylvia Fowles played her last regular season game at Target Center with the Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to give the WNBA legend a fitting parting message. Towns sent a heartwarming tribute to Fowles for what has been an incredible 15-year career in the WNBA....
Lakers slapped with brutal reality about LeBron James’ potential exit
There have been reports of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers already working on the details of his contract extension. The four-time NBA champ currently has one more year remaining on his current deal, and unless a new contract is signed, LeBron could walk away as a free agent next summer.
‘Kobe was a very close second’: Warriors star Draymond Green reveals Stephen Curry, LeBron James-led all-time starting 5
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has come out with his own version of his all-time starting 5. His list had the usual suspects on it, and no, despite his extremely high self-belief, even Green was adamant about not including himself on his own list. Speaking on a recent episode...
Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors
There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding D’Angelo Russell right now with regard to his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Previous reports went as far as saying that the Wolves had placed him on the trade block ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. At this point, however, it seems like Russell can breathe easy. Timberwolves owner […] The post Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rob Pelinka’s unexpected stance on Russell Westbrook trade is ‘surprising’ NBA
There has not been much movement with regard to the Los Angeles Lakers’ supposed desire to trade away Russell Westbrook this summer. Unsurprisingly, team general manager Rob Pelinka has played a key role in all this. What is rather unexpected, however, is the high-ranking executive’s strong stance on the potential deal.
VIDEO: Nets’ Kyrie Irving, Lakers’ Russell Westbrook spotted together amid trade rumors
Despite the recent trade rumors linking them with each other, Brooklyn Nets playmaker Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook doesn’t seem to have any ill feelings towards each other. … Or at least they have no problem working together. Irving and Westbrook were recently spotted putting in the work together in a […] The post VIDEO: Nets’ Kyrie Irving, Lakers’ Russell Westbrook spotted together amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid’s going to have Furkan Korkmaz highlights on repeat after outplaying Luka Doncic
Furkan Korkmaz can get buckets. Philadelphia 76ers fans know that on his best nights, the Turkish shooting guard can light it up from downtown. He certainly showed that off in his national team’s latest exhibition game against a Slovenia team bannered by Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic. The Sixers guard poured in a game-high 33 points and was pulling off his best Stephen Curry impression with five threes all in emphatic fashion.
The perfect trade Sixers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant
The Kevin Durant trade request has put the NBA world on hold this offseason. With there seeming to be no traction on a potential deal, Durant recently met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to reinforce his desires. He also provided an ultimatum that if the organization elects to part ways with GM Sean Marks […] The post The perfect trade Sixers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets throw former lottery pick a lifeline
The Houston Rockets have former lottery pick Willie Cauley-Stein to their frontcourt. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets. Cauley-Stein will be fighting for a roster spot during training camp. Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the […] The post Rockets throw former lottery pick a lifeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ strong belief on ability to upgrade roster with Russell Westbrook trade
A Russell Westbrook trade is a top priority of the Los Angeles Lakers. It is the clearest way to shake up (and hopefully improve) the roster. Although numerous different trade scenarios have been reported and rumored throughout the offseason, the Lakers. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times,...
NBA reaches insane social media milestone, blowing NFL, MLB, NHL combined out of the water
If you didn’t already know, the NBA is extremely popular across the entire globe. Out of all the US-based professional sports league, they’re the top dog. Here’s proof. Per Basketball News, the NBA has just surpassed 70 million followers on Instagram, more than the MLB, NHL, and NFL combined, making the league a top-10 followed […] The post NBA reaches insane social media milestone, blowing NFL, MLB, NHL combined out of the water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The hate was because of our skin color’: Dwyane Wade drops shocking truth bomb on Heat Big 3 with LeBron James
It’s been many years since we last saw Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh all together on the same team. The days of the Miami Heat Big 3 are long gone, but that revolutionary group still continues to be one of the most talked about teams in the history of the NBA. Dwyane Wade […] The post ‘The hate was because of our skin color’: Dwyane Wade drops shocking truth bomb on Heat Big 3 with LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Go take it brotha’: Draymond Green sends special shoutout to ex-Warriors teammate after signing with Kings
After being completely out of the league during the 2021-22 season, Quinn Cook is now back in the NBA after recently agreeing to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. This caught the attention of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who had nothing but love for his ex-teammate. Green took...
