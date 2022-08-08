ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Kevin Durant has been on the lookout for a new team all summer, and the Boston Celtics are reportedly one of the top trade suitors as the offseason drags on. Now, SNY’s Ian Begley reports that “Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot.” Begley adds that “Durant would also like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics.”
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

