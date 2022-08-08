Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WILX-TV
Rescued beagle puppies visit nursing home
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Six-week-old beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia breeding facility visited seniors at a nursing home in Fairfax County. “Oh, I like it. I like puppies. I haven’t had one in a long time,” resident Julia Doyle said. The staff at Promedica Skilled Nursing...
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
Award-winning craft distillery announces expansion in Virginia
Award-winning craft distillery MurLarkey Distilled Spirits will be relocating and expanding its operations within Prince William County.
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
thezebra.org
Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market Named Best in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, VA -The Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market has been named Best Flea Market in Virginia by Domino magazine in their Summer 2022 issue (“From Flea to Shining Flea”). Cited for its inventory of “groovy ‘60s scores – flower-power wall art and macramé plant hangers,” the Del Ray market was chosen along with 49 other state-best markets as well as the District of Columbia. Domino magazine is the ‘ultimate guide for a stylish life and home,’ according to its website. The American home magazine has been a quarterly print and digital publication since 2005.
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
wach.com
More than half of 4,000 beagles now rescued from Virginia breeding facility
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — There is more good news to share as the dog days of summer roll on -- more than half of the 4,000 beagles at the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia have now been rescued, according to the Humane Society. Foster parents lined up outside Lucky...
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country
Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed
UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
alextimes.com
Listing: 80 Holly Hill Court
New Construction. Adena Design values the importance of being connected to nature and the ability to provide that experience to our customers. Our latest model offers the sophistication of modern styling combined with maintenance free materials and functionality. The home is crafted with Pella casement windows and doors, Allura cement...
Loudoun County fire marshals make arrest in arson case in Aldie, Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is now in custody and facing charges of "burning or destroying dwelling house", after a deck caught on fire in Loudoun County causing about $45,000 in damages. On May 14 just before 8 a.m. Loudoun County fire was called for a reported...
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
DC dance academy awarded $1M in Community Project Funding
A D.C. dance academy was awarded $1 million through a recent House Appropriation Bill secured by Del. Elenor Holmes Norton (D-DC) Tuesday. The $1 million is a portion of the $21 million Norton secured for Community Project Funding for worthy organizations in D.C. According to a press release, the Dance...
Special education teachers in Montgomery Co. will get $2,750 bonus
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — School districts across the D.C. region are working to fill vacancies in teaching positions before classes begin for the new school year. Districts are hosting job fairs, launching new programs and offering additional incentives in an effort to bring teachers back to classrooms. The latest...
Missing French bulldog Bruno found dead in Prince George's Co., owner says
A missing 14-month-old French bulldog allegedly stolen at gunpoint in April has been found dead, according to the dog's owner. Bruno was reportedly stolen from his owner in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue Northwest while out on a walk. Another dog was also reportedly stolen at gunpoint in D.C....
