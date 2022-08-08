Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Historic Asheville inn invites writers to interpret history
If walls could talk, The Gray Rock Inn in downtown Asheville would likely have some stories to tell. Constructed in 1911, the property has stood firm through several historic periods, including World War I, the Roaring ’20s, the Great Depression, World War II and urban renewal, which decimated many of Asheville’s Black neighborhoods.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls Near Brevard, North Carolina (To See & Explore)
Brevard, North Carolina is visited for its beautiful state parks of forests and hiking trails. Home to more than 250 waterfalls throughout the area it has become known as the Land of the Waterfalls attracting people from all over. Whitewater Falls is the place to go if you want to...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Face masks now required in Great Smoky Mountains National Park buildings
Face masks are once again required inside all buildings at Great Smoky Mountains National Park with the CDC reporting Tennessee counties within the park are considered high risk for COVID-19.
bpr.org
Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.
State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
Smoky Mountain News
Rising songwriter rolls into Franklin
Kentucky singer-songwriter Dalton Mills will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the side lawn at Yonder Community Market in Franklin. Originally from Middlesboro, Kentucky, Mills now calls East Tennessee home. With a unique and mesmerizing style of Americana/indie-folk, he’s a rising name in the musical circles of Southern Appalachia and beyond.
iheart.com
Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment
(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
Mountain Xpress
Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms
Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
my40.tv
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina
A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.
my40.tv
Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
WLOS.com
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Body of missing Asheville man found in ravine in McDowell County, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville has been found, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said search crews found human remains on Monday in a remote area of McDowell County. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed...
theonefeather.com
Speakers Council hears important issues: sovereignty, Kuwohi, and horticulture
The Cherokee Speakers Council met on Thursday, July 28 to address several issues on the Qualla Boundary and the Cherokee language. A major part of the meeting was a report offered by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed. He began by telling the Council that the new date for the groundbreaking of the speakers building was set for Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Smoky Mountain News
Highlands gets in the tub
Popular Jackson County Americana/bluegrass act Ol’ Dirty Bathtub will perform as part of the “Friday Night Live” series at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Town Square on Main Street in downtown Highlands. “We’ve always had energy when playing on someone’s porch, but on several occasions lately...
