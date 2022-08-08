Read full article on original website
WKYC
Northeast Ohio weather forecast: Temperate weather for a busy Cleveland weekend
The weather is not looking likely to spoil any of the big events happening around Northeast Ohio this weekend. 3News Meteorologist Jason Mikell has the forecast.
Beach hazards statement in effect for lakefront counties
OHIO (WJW) — A beach hazards statement has been issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio through late Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, the statement is in effect for northern Erie, Ashtabula, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake counties. There is a high risk of rip currents expected. Wind and waves will cause currents on […]
Severe storms cause sewage overflow at Cleveland's Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) is advising people to stay out of the waters off Edgewater Beach after a sewage overflow took place during Monday evening's storm. The last overflow event occurred exactly one year ago on August 8, 2021. There were four overflows in...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
thereporternewspaperonline.com
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Portions Of West Akron And Surrounding Communities
— The City of Akron Water Division has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Akron, Copley, and Fairlawn, effective immediately. Monday evening, the City of Akron issued a precautionary boil advisory for portions of West Akron, Copley, and Fairlawn following a reduction in water pressure. Water testing...
cleveland19.com
Barberton man urging city to redo sidewalks, says his safety depends on it
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Eland said he’s been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about the terrible sidewalks in his neighborhood. He said there are bumps, holes, and uneven pavement all throughout his block. After being in a terrible car accident Eland...
Officials: UH closures would create ‘a medical desert’
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Amid updates from both the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for this week. The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 231.32 per 100,000 residents,...
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
1 taken to hospital after Lake Erie boat collision: Investigators
First responders are investigating after a boat collision at Lake Erie late Thursday evening.
Authorities in Lake County looking for missing boater near Madison Township
The U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Madison Township police and Canadian Search and Rescue are looking for a boater who went missing in Canada on Wednesday.
Greater Cleveland RTA phone lines down on Thursday morning
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the story in the player above is from a previous story. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is dealing with a system-wide phone outage on Thursday morning. "Attention All Riders: We are currently experiencing a system wide phone outage," the RTA's official Twitter account...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Corn Festival, International Kite Fest, the Feast
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Cleveland Hopkins Airport warns of longer security and check-in lines after Monday storms
CLEVELAND — Following a series of severe storms on Monday night that resulted in technical issues, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport's security lines were longer and slower than expected on Tuesday. "We only had a few ticket counters open, a few TSA checkpoints open, so that led to some longer...
Forbes ranks Cleveland Hopkins International Airport among 10 worst U.S. airports for flight cancellations this week
CLEVELAND — We've seen it since around Memorial Day: Thousands of flights cancelled or delayed across the country, leaving travelers frustrated or stranded at airports. Airlines have blamed staff and pilot shortages and bad weather. Still the problems remain ongoing. This week, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport landed on a Forbes.com list as one of the top 10 worst U.S. airports for flight cancellations and delays this week.
Lanes reopened on I-90 West at MLK after crash
The 3 left lanes are blocked on I-90/SR-2 West at East 72nd Street due to a crash.
Medina County organic farmer competing for $50,000 in national contest
CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio — This picturesque Medina County organic farm is thriving. Sunflowers over ten-feet-tall reach for the sun in the middle of the 20 x 30 foot plot next to the Soja home. "It's just my garden," says Janelle Soja, the farmer behind the garden. Her green thumb...
Planet CLE: Get to know your H20 during National Water Quality Month
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of our ongoing Planet CLE Initiative, this month we are highlighting a national campaign - encouraging all of us to "get to know - H2O." August is National Water Quality Month -- and its all about making the most of the relatively small amount of fresh water we have on this planet.
