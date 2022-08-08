Read full article on original website
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Collider
How to Watch 'This Fool': Where Is the Chris Estrada Comedy Series Streaming?
Great news for fans of Chris Estrada, the comedian’s new series, based on his own life and experiences, is all set to premiere today! The show, called This Fool, not only stars Estrada, but also has him as one of the series co-creators, writers, and executive producers. Other executive producers include Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff. Armisen is known for his work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013 and his work on the IFC sketch comedy Portlandia. Groff is known to Broadway fans as King George in the Tony-winning musical Hamilton and he is also the voice of Kristoff in Frozen. All this talent behind the show should bode well for This Fool. There’s plenty of talent in front of the camera as well, as, in addition to Estrada, the show also features the acting talents of Frankie Quinones, Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Michelle Ortiz (MADtv), Laura Patalano (Gente-fied), and Julia Vera (The Old Ways).
Collider
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
Collider
Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 as a Corporate Titan
Apple TV+ announced today that The Morning Show is adding Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm to Season 3 of the hit show. Hamm joins the show’s cast just as a new showrunner takes the reigns of The Morning Show. Hamm is mainly known for his work in Mad Men, for...
Collider
Lucy Liu Joins 'A Man in Full' Limited Series at Netflix
Hollywood superstar Lucy Liu has barely taken a break from the TV world and is already gearing up to return. As Variety reports exclusively, the Kill Bill and Charlie's Angels star is joining Netflix limited series A Man in Full, which has been ordered by the streamer in a slate of six one-hour episodes back in November. The series will center around a real estate mogul who falls from grace when faced with sudden bankruptcy, and the people around him who try to take advantage of his downfall.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Collider
'She-Hulk' Clip: Jennifer Walters Takes an Interest in Captain America's Personal Life
It looks like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as obsessed with theorizing about the Avengers as we are. We’ve recently seen Kamala Khan talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame for her own channel in the Ms. Marvel series, and now in a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip we see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) talking about Captain America (Chris Evans). While in the past we’ve seen characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theorizing that Cap is ‘on the moon,’ Walters is more interested in his personal life than his whereabouts.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Collider
'Cinderella: The Reunion' Will Reunite the Original Cast for 25th Anniversary
For its 25th anniversary, ABC announced that their Wonderful World of Disney will be reuniting the cast of 1997's live-action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular princess. The event, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, will mark the first time in over two decades that ABC has aired the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic in an hour-long program to celebrate the occasion. Our musical, magical hearts can barely contain our excitement!
Collider
Why You'll Love Kieran Culkin's 'Igby Goes Down' Performance If You Love 'Succession'
Kieran Culkin’s foul-mouthed Roman Roy has become one of the standout characters on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Culkin’s vulgar, erratic performance as the youngest child of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) manages to go viral every week with his meme-worthy expressions and hilarious quips. However, Roman is also taken to task for his ignorance and privilege; whether it's accidentally blowing up a missile or inadvertently sending an intimate photo during a board meeting, Roman is constantly getting embarrassed.
Collider
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
Collider
Jon Batiste Exits as Bandleader On ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Ever since Stephen Colbert took over as host on The Late Show, Jon Batiste has been by his side as the band leader for the house band Stay Human. Now, after seven seasons, it has sadly been announced that Batiste is leaving the show and will be replaced by Louis Cato. Cato joined Stay Human when the band was hired for The Late Show and has been serving as the interim bandleader this summer.
Collider
Steve Martin Will Not Pursue New Roles After 'Only Murders In The Building' Ends
Steve Martin has run the gamut of the entertainment industry with an illustrious career spanning stand-up comedy, music, acting (both and stage and in film/TV), and writing. His over 5-decade-old career has been an immense success with only the "T" left to make him an EGOT winner. Now approaching his late 70s, Martin has begun thinking of his future beyond the entertainment industry and has recently shared that retirement could soon be on the horizon.
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Collider
From Hans to Evelyn Deavor, Best Disney and Pixar Twist Villains
As Disney has entered the modern age, the unambiguously over-the-top depictions of classic villainy have been phased out in favor of stories with no clear-cut villains, deriving conflict from broader concepts than just an outright "bad-guy". While some films have achieved this through tackling inner-family and emotional self-discovery, most films have implemented a shocking twist villain whose unassuming nature is later revealed to be more realistically diabolical than the classic fairy tale baddies.
Collider
New 'Mayfair Witches' Images Show Alexandra Daddario in Vibrant Anne Rice Adaptation
A brand-new set of images for AMC's upcoming drama series television Mayfair Witches have just been released, giving us a look at the network's adaptation of the late Anne Rice's gothic novel series. These new images come from The Television Critics Association, with the new images from the upcoming series...
Collider
'Succession': 8 Hardest Workers at Waystar RoyCo, Ranked
HBO’s ‘Succession’ is survival of the fittest. In this corporate jungle, rules are secondary to success. Employees of Waystar RoyCo are scrappy, hungry, and determined to rise to the top. Their definition of hard work may not always be moral, but that doesn’t mean it won’t get the job done.
Collider
10 Highest Grossing Movies With the Lowest IMDb Scores
Commercial success and critical approval don't always go together. There have been hundreds of movies that are beloved by their small fan bases but which failed to find large audiences. Similarly, there have also been blockbusters that raked in big returns but drew negative, even hostile, reviews. Sometimes bad movies...
