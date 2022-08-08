Read full article on original website
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Collider
'Fatal Attraction' Casts Jessica Harper, John Getz, and Toks Olagundoye
Jessica Harper is set to star in the upcoming Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+, Deadline confirms. Rounding out the cast are John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), and newcomer Isabella Briggs, who are all expected to play key recurring roles. Previously announced cast members include Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.
Collider
From Hans to Evelyn Deavor, Best Disney and Pixar Twist Villains
As Disney has entered the modern age, the unambiguously over-the-top depictions of classic villainy have been phased out in favor of stories with no clear-cut villains, deriving conflict from broader concepts than just an outright "bad-guy". While some films have achieved this through tackling inner-family and emotional self-discovery, most films have implemented a shocking twist villain whose unassuming nature is later revealed to be more realistically diabolical than the classic fairy tale baddies.
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling' Motion Poster Mixes Calm and Horror
As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Collider
'She-Hulk' Clip: Jennifer Walters Takes an Interest in Captain America's Personal Life
It looks like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as obsessed with theorizing about the Avengers as we are. We’ve recently seen Kamala Khan talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame for her own channel in the Ms. Marvel series, and now in a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip we see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) talking about Captain America (Chris Evans). While in the past we’ve seen characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theorizing that Cap is ‘on the moon,’ Walters is more interested in his personal life than his whereabouts.
Collider
10 Highest Grossing Movies With the Lowest IMDb Scores
Commercial success and critical approval don't always go together. There have been hundreds of movies that are beloved by their small fan bases but which failed to find large audiences. Similarly, there have also been blockbusters that raked in big returns but drew negative, even hostile, reviews. Sometimes bad movies...
Collider
‘Prey’: Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
Collider
'Cinderella: The Reunion' Will Reunite the Original Cast for 25th Anniversary
For its 25th anniversary, ABC announced that their Wonderful World of Disney will be reuniting the cast of 1997's live-action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular princess. The event, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, will mark the first time in over two decades that ABC has aired the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic in an hour-long program to celebrate the occasion. Our musical, magical hearts can barely contain our excitement!
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Collider
'Do Revenge’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
What happens when you mess around with two high school girls? All hell breaks loose in Do Revenge, an upcoming dark comedy film following two dejected protagonists who will not stop at anything before serving up a huge entrée of vengeance. The project has been in the works since 2020, and it’s set for release later in September, making the movie a must-watch on your streaming list.
Collider
Steve Martin Will Not Pursue New Roles After 'Only Murders In The Building' Ends
Steve Martin has run the gamut of the entertainment industry with an illustrious career spanning stand-up comedy, music, acting (both and stage and in film/TV), and writing. His over 5-decade-old career has been an immense success with only the "T" left to make him an EGOT winner. Now approaching his late 70s, Martin has begun thinking of his future beyond the entertainment industry and has recently shared that retirement could soon be on the horizon.
Collider
New 'Mayfair Witches' Images Show Alexandra Daddario in Vibrant Anne Rice Adaptation
A brand-new set of images for AMC's upcoming drama series television Mayfair Witches have just been released, giving us a look at the network's adaptation of the late Anne Rice's gothic novel series. These new images come from The Television Critics Association, with the new images from the upcoming series...
Paul McCartney honors late brother-in-law John Eastman, attorney during Beatles split
Paul McCartney paid tribute to John Eastman, his brother-in-law, who represented the singer during the breakup of The Beatles, after the former attorney’s death on Tuesday. Eastman, 83, died of pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. On Thursday, McCartney went on Instagram to honor the brother of his first wife, Linda Eastman McCartney, who died in 1998.
Collider
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh join 'Electric State' ensemble
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have signed on to star in the Netflix sci-fi film, The Electric State. They will co-star with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in writer-producer duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's screen adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the streaming service announced.
Collider
'John Wick 4' Will be the Longest in the Franchise Says Director Chad Stahelski
Ahead of J. J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, the film's producer—and John Wick director—Chad Stahelski chatted with Collider's Steve Weintraub about John Wick 4, the upcoming continuation of Stahelski's Keanu Reeves-starring action film franchise. Stahelski was asked by Weintraub about the length of the fourth entry in the series, saying that he had heard that Stahelki's cut of the film was pretty long. While Stahelski wouldn't reveal the run time, he did say: “It's longer than the other three, but not that long.”
Collider
How to Watch 'This Fool': Where Is the Chris Estrada Comedy Series Streaming?
Great news for fans of Chris Estrada, the comedian’s new series, based on his own life and experiences, is all set to premiere today! The show, called This Fool, not only stars Estrada, but also has him as one of the series co-creators, writers, and executive producers. Other executive producers include Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff. Armisen is known for his work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013 and his work on the IFC sketch comedy Portlandia. Groff is known to Broadway fans as King George in the Tony-winning musical Hamilton and he is also the voice of Kristoff in Frozen. All this talent behind the show should bode well for This Fool. There’s plenty of talent in front of the camera as well, as, in addition to Estrada, the show also features the acting talents of Frankie Quinones, Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Michelle Ortiz (MADtv), Laura Patalano (Gente-fied), and Julia Vera (The Old Ways).
