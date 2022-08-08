Norfolk police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen on Aug. 3

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen on August 3.

According to police, 15-year-old Kadence Morrell was last seen in the 3100 block of Norway Place. Kadence is described as 110 pounds, 5’7” with brown eyes and black hair.

10 On Your Side was in her neighborhood Tuesday morning as a search team gathered.



They fanned out across the Lafayette-Winona community going door-to-door and checking sheds. They searched near the trees and water too.



Later, authorities called in a dog to help in the search. It went inside Kadence’s home on Norway place and then took to the street.



Kadence’s mother told 10 On Your Side that they reported the girl missing on Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since Thursday. They thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”



According to missing posters posted in the area and on social media, she has blonde dyed tips and faded red streaks in her brown hair. She was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajama pants and a black hoodie.

FBI Norfolk is assisting investigators in the search for Kadence with Norfolk POlice leading the investigation.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

