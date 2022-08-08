ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen on Aug. 3

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zn9m7_0h9hDkua00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen on August 3.

According to police, 15-year-old Kadence Morrell was last seen in the 3100 block of Norway Place. Kadence is described as 110 pounds, 5’7” with brown eyes and black hair.

10 On Your Side was in her neighborhood Tuesday morning as a search team gathered.

They fanned out across the Lafayette-Winona community going door-to-door and checking sheds. They searched near the trees and water too.

Later, authorities called in a dog to help in the search. It went inside Kadence’s home on Norway place and then took to the street.

Kadence’s mother told 10 On Your Side that they reported the girl missing on Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since Thursday. They thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”

According to missing posters posted in the area and on social media, she has blonde dyed tips and faded red streaks in her brown hair. She was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajama pants and a black hoodie.

FBI Norfolk is assisting investigators in the search for Kadence with Norfolk POlice leading the investigation.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fL1Xx_0h9hDkua00

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

'We are very concerned': Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly …. Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz …. Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment. SASS Fest supports victims of sexual...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Norway Place#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy