Dallas Cowboys fed up with kicker struggles in training camp, to bring in 4 for tryout

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys have finally had enough of their struggling kickers in training camp.

The team is bringing in four kickers for a Tuesday tryout.

The group includes former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, Cole Murphy, Matt Ammendola and J.J. Molson.

“Just want to get a look at the best available kickers right now,” Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay said.

It speaks to the disappointing performances by Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu through the first two weeks of camp.

“What we were expecting out of the guys at the position hasn’t been at the level we want right now,” McClay said. “The kicker’s job is to kick the ball through the goal post. We are looking for guys who can do that more consistently.”

It is unknown if the Cowboys are looking to replace one or both of their current kickers. Or if they will make a move at all.

McClay said the team will have no more than two on the roster.

But their kicking woes in camp have been well documented, especially with Garibay, the undrafted rookie from Texas Tech who the staff targeted to win the job.

While Garibay went 6-of-8 on kicks on Monday, he has made just 32-of-59 kicks since the start of training camp.

Garibay was a dreadful 4-of-11 Saturday, causing the Cowboys to look at alternatives.

Hajrullahu has been much better than Garibay and was 8-for-8 on Monday. But he has been far from automatic in training camp.

The Cowboys’ search for a kicker will likely last through the final cuts as the players brought in for a tryout on Tuesday were on the street and available for a season.

If they were the best options, they would already be with one of the other 32 teams in the league who have two kickers on the roster for camp.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

