Hamilton County, TN

WTVCFOX

New Tennessee law says 3rd graders can be held back if they don't pass state reading test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Abbott adds increased officer presence at all Uvalde school campuses this year

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced added security measures for Uvalde Independent School District for the upcoming school year. Abbott said in a press release that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to campuses throughout Uvalde CISD. The added trooper presence was requested by CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell to help ensure the safety of teachers, students, parents and staff in the wake of the mass shooting in May at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
WTVCFOX

Jury convicts Chatsworth man of molesting child in Whitfield County

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County has convicted a Chatsworth man of one count of child molestation, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. Four witnesses testified against 43-year-old Charles Baretta Hawk, including the victim, a member of her family, and a prior victim...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

