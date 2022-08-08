Read full article on original website
New Tennessee law says 3rd graders can be held back if they don't pass state reading test
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
Howard High's new 'no backpack policy' causing concern for parents, students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Howard high school is saying goodbye to backpacks this year, and hello to new policy changes. "We have a clutter free, safe, distraction free learning environment," says Howard Howard Principal Dr. LeAndrea Ware. But some parents think this may cause more harm than good. "You...
With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
School board member: Grundy County elementary school didn't need to close this school year
Nearly 100 years of history in Palmer Elementary, a school with 115 students. A walk around the buildings with Grundy County board member Michelle Travis feels tragic, as the history seems to disappear every moment the building isn't in use. Travis points out the unlocked doors, left-on lights and pulled...
Grundy County School Board discusses need for more SROs to improve security Thursday
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — School is back in session for Grundy County students and the one thing at the top of everyone's mind is school safety. The county school director says they're working to get 2 more SRO's in Grundy County Schools. An incident where a man brought a...
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
'A piece of the pie:' Supply chain, employment issues discussed at Cleveland factory expo
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — How can a typical factory worker survive the changes in technology and challenges with the current supply chain issues?. That was the focus at the Smart Factories Expo in Cleveland Thursday. It is the largest congregation of manufacturers to ever occur within the area. The "Smart...
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
Erlanger updates commissioners on plan to keep employee benefits when going private
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Commission wants to make sure Erlanger employees get to keep their benefits after the hospital makes the switch away from a public hospital. Erlanger CEO Jim Coleman and Erlanger attorney Richard Cowart gave commissioners an update at their Wednesday morning meeting. Erlanger is...
Tennessee woman killed 25-years-ago identified, TBI asks for public's help
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for help regarding a 25-year-old murder now that the victim in the case has been identified as a Knox County woman. The TBI reports in 1996, the agency assisted the Grainer County Sheriff's Office investigate the finding of human remains in...
Abbott adds increased officer presence at all Uvalde school campuses this year
UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced added security measures for Uvalde Independent School District for the upcoming school year. Abbott said in a press release that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to campuses throughout Uvalde CISD. The added trooper presence was requested by CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell to help ensure the safety of teachers, students, parents and staff in the wake of the mass shooting in May at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Jury convicts Chatsworth man of molesting child in Whitfield County
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County has convicted a Chatsworth man of one count of child molestation, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. Four witnesses testified against 43-year-old Charles Baretta Hawk, including the victim, a member of her family, and a prior victim...
16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
'Doesn't add up:' Grundy school officials admit protocols weren't followed in gun incident
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Grundy County High School has released statements from its principal and vice principal about an incident where a 22-year-old man brought a gun to school back in April and threatened a student. Principal Paul Conry and Vice Principal Christy Jones admit in the letters that...
Cleveland community rallies around Vietnam Veteran Alvin Jackson to help get him new home
CLEVELAND, Tn. — A church packed with friends, loved ones, and veterans all in the middle of Thursday afternoon. It's a surprise party of sorts, but it's not Alvin or Zandra Jackson's birthday. Many of the people in the room have been working hard for months on this surprise.
A renovated Wilcox Bridge will improve emergency response times for first responders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is an important piece of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But its age has created major transportation issues for some. Especially first responders. But there's a plan to fix it which will mean quicker response time to emergencies. Now that the city received a $25...
Niece of Cleveland man who brought gun to Walmart says he struggles with mental health
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A typical shopping day at Walmart in Bradley County led to a scary situation Tuesday. According to a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office report, Doyle Herron walked up to a shoppers car window, asked for help. When no one helped him, Herron began shooting into...
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
