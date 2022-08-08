Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Trussville PD arrest man for attempting to steal from Courtesy GMC after test drive
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for attempting to steal a vehicle from Courtesy GMC after a test drive on Wednesday, August 10. According to the TPD, Antonio Tajuan Patterson, 42, of Birmingham, was arrested for theft of property. “Patterson is accused of stealing a GMC […]
3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead
Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three over night shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
Police raid Bessemer chop shop, recover three stolen Dodge Charger 392 Scat Packs; 4 charged
Four people have been charged with operating a Chop Shop and other crimes in connection with an investigation into stolen cars and car parts that were discovered in Bessemer earlier this week. On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant at Elm Street S.W. and Stapp Avenue S.W. in Bessemer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
wbrc.com
Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
wbrc.com
Court docs show person of interest in Birmingham arson was restrained by McDonald’s employee for Oklahoma carjacking arrest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about the man Birmingham police want to question about a recent arson and murder. Youit Jones is in an Oklahoma jail for a carjacking attempt, but Birmingham police are investigating him in connection with arson and murder. Jones has not yet been...
3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating 3 homicides in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were killed just blocks apart in Ensley Thursday night. The killing started around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Place Ensley. Police say they found a woman shot dead inside a home. A man was found shot to death outside across the street.
Birmingham seeks automated traffic enforcement for safer roadways
The City of Birmingham is working to curb exhibition driving, using automatic traffic enforcement.
wvtm13.com
Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
wbrc.com
“SkyCops” now proving an extra layer of safety in Thorsby
THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two SkyCop units can now be found in Thorsby. Chief of Police, Rodney Barnett said following a few burglaries, it was time to update the town’s security cameras. “We’re a small department and nowadays you can’t have enough eyes,” said Chief Barnett. “We call it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
wbrc.com
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Avondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was shot in North Avondale on August 12, 2022. This happened in the 4000 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Police say the victim has suffered life-threatening injuries. So far no one is in custody. We will continue to...
2 men, 1 woman shot dead in less than 30 minutes on Birmingham’s west side
Three people were killed in less than 30 minutes Thursday night on Birmingham’s westside. Gunfire erupted about 10:30 p.m. in one neighborhood, leaving a man and woman dead. About 20 minutes later, a barrage of shots rang out several blocks away at a small apartment building. One man was killed in that incident.
Second suspect arrested in shooting at Spades Restaurant and Lounge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have arrested a second suspect involved in a shooting at Spades Restaurant and Lounge that left a man injured last month. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived at the restaurant and lounge on a shooting call around 1:20 a.m. on July 27. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
wbrc.com
Calera Police Department gets new SRO and K-9 unit
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, the Calera Police Department only had two full time School Resource Officers, but this year that has changed. This year Calera Police Department has seven SRO’s, 1 SRO sergeant and a drug detection K-9. Chief David Hyche said the two full time SRO’s...
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
Trussville PD arrest man for human trafficking
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Monday, August 8. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), 25-year-old Jose Misael Jimenez Mendoza is charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding unauthorized alien. Mendoza was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held […]
Comments / 1