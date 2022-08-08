Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
klkntv.com
Part of Randolph Street to close for the remainder of the month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning Monday, Randolph Street between South 40th and 48th Streets will close for a street improvement project. StarTran bus stops in the area will be closed while crews complete the project. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 2. The project is part...
klkntv.com
Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
1011now.com
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
kcur.org
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
kfornow.com
Surprise Truck Inspections In Seward County
NE State Patrol surprise truck inspection in Omaha in May of 2022 (photo courtesy of KMTV Omaha) (KFOR NEWS August 11, 2022) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in Seward and the surrounding area in Seward County. During the special...
York News-Times
George family honored for a remarkable 150 years of farm ownership
YORK – A single family still retains ownership of a 180-acre Gresham area farm that traces its roots to 1872 when it was purchased by Frederick W. Liedtke an impressive century and a half ago. The modern iteration of Fredrick’s clan, Gerry and Pam George, were honored at the...
News Channel Nebraska
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio
FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
WOWT
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
WOWT
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
kfornow.com
Fire Drives Residents From Near South Apartment Building
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Fire drove residents from a three story apartment building in the near south neighborhood Friday afternoon. It broke out on the deck of a third floor apartment at 1615 Garfield Street. Fire crews rotated in and out of the building, and a second alarm was...
klkntv.com
Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
KETV.com
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
