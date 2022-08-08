ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

JS
5d ago

Nola is becoming a city without laws, be smart and protect themselves, may God help us.

Dante Green
6d ago

the saddest part of this story is that it's not so unbelievable.

curole
6d ago

If that is true someone needs to be Fired including the Chief.

wgno.com

Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Bywater

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Bywater on Sunday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that an adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand Streets around 12:51 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m. Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

