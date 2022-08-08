Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Willing to Accept Settlement With NFL
Watson is willing to accept a lesser punishment to avoid a full season suspension
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now....
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
Golf Digest
The Browns' gift box for season ticket holders is the saddest thing they've done since starting Brandon Weeden at QB
Just when you think the Cleveland Browns couldn't possibly be any dumber, they go and do something like this ..... AND TOTALLY REDEEM THEMSELVES!. HA! Just kidding, the Cleveland Browns are still very much the Cleveland Browns, the same franchise who dumped their former No. 1 overall QB Baker Mayfield in favor of the extremely-problematic Deshaun Watson, who has already been suspended six games and could very well be suspended more. The same franchise that the also extremely-problematic Kareem Hunt, who the Browns obviously signed in 2019 during a pending investigation into assault allegations against him, has asked to be traded from. Can you imagine how dysfunctional you have to be for the guy you took a chance on after he assaulted someone to say "nah, I'm all set here"? It's remarkably embarrassing stuff.
theScore
Lions rookie Jameson Williams to wear Stafford's old jersey number
The Detroit Lions will have a new player wearing No. 9 this season. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams revealed Wednesday on his Instagram story that he'll be sporting a No. 9 jersey in Detroit. He'll be the first Lions player to wear the number since Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Jimmy Garoppolo would bring Browns Super Bowl experience
According to multiple reports, a deal to bring Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns is in the works. The Browns are looking at possibilities to ramp up the quarterback room if Deshaun Watson’s suspension is increased. The report broke from Mary Kay of Cleveland.com Thursday. Watson was handed a...
MRI Results Revealed For Browns WR Jakeem Grant
During Tuesday's practice for the Cleveland Browns, All-Pro kick returner Jakeem Grant suffered a serious injury. On Wednesday, the team's worst fears were confirmed. Grant's MRI results confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday. His 2022 season is officially over. The Browns signed Grant to a three-year contract...
theScore
Deshaun Watson apologizes 'to all the women I have impacted'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game...
Yardbarker
Most Important Player on the Browns: Offense
The Cleveland Browns really need to have a good season in 2022. They have a good team on paper, but they have a few question marks around the team. But, the Browns really need a good season from this quarterback. The Cleveland Browns Need a Good Season From Jacoby Brissett.
Cleveland Browns' Demetric Felton Jr. applies father's military values to football
BEREA — During the three years he was stationed in Hawaii, Demetric Felton Sr. impressed upon his son the sacrifices of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor. A Navy chaplain for 20 years, Felton Sr. performed ceremonies to commemorate the Dec. 7, 1941 anniversary of Japan’s surprise air assault on the U.S. Pacific Fleet. But some survivors of that day asked to be cremated and interred with their ship, and the elder Felton handled that duty as well.
theScore
NFL Preseason Week 1 best bets: Thursday and Friday night
It's preseason for everyone. The idea is to get some early reps, not extend yourself, learn the playbook, and definitely don't get hurt. That doesn't just apply to the players on the field - it also applies to those in the sportsbook. With three weeks of tune-ups on the schedule to get fully stretched out, we'll proceed with extreme caution since the games don't count right now - but the bets definitely do.
NFL・
Comments / 1