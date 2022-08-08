Just when you think the Cleveland Browns couldn't possibly be any dumber, they go and do something like this ..... AND TOTALLY REDEEM THEMSELVES!. HA! Just kidding, the Cleveland Browns are still very much the Cleveland Browns, the same franchise who dumped their former No. 1 overall QB Baker Mayfield in favor of the extremely-problematic Deshaun Watson, who has already been suspended six games and could very well be suspended more. The same franchise that the also extremely-problematic Kareem Hunt, who the Browns obviously signed in 2019 during a pending investigation into assault allegations against him, has asked to be traded from. Can you imagine how dysfunctional you have to be for the guy you took a chance on after he assaulted someone to say "nah, I'm all set here"? It's remarkably embarrassing stuff.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO