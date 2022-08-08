Read full article on original website
Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit
Six Black-owned breakfast spots in Detroit that we support and believe you should support on any given morning. The post Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
fox2detroit.com
Meet the guys behind viral YouTube page 'Wayne County Lyfe'
According to the group's social media account, they're "3 of Wayne County's most loveable idiots" and have gotten pretty good at impersonating the typical figures you run into in Wayne County. Just ask the millions of people that have seen their clips.
Detroit man faces insurmountable towing balance, with little choice but to pay up
Andre Foster knew he might be without his car for quite some time when he dropped it off with his mechanic. The repairs were unaffordable, and the part he needed was on backorder. But the shop said he could leave the car, a 2010 Ford Taurus at their lot on Livernois Avenue until the part arrived and while he saved up.
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
hourdetroit.com
12 Metro Detroit Festivals and Fairs to Round Out the Summer
Fight off the back-to-school blues at these metro Detroit festivals and fairs. From live music to livestock sales, there’s plenty of neighborhood happenings to scope out before the unofficial end of summer. Charivari Detroit Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance music festival honors the genre’s Detroit roots. Returning for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
MetroTimes
Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House announces ‘The End of an Era’ free concert series with Timmy’s Organism, Melvin Davis, and more
Following the announcement that long-standing rock ’n’ roll venue PJ’s Lager House is being sold, owner PJ Ryder has announced an “End of an Era” series of free concerts. In a statement, Ryder says:. It is with extremely mixed emotions that I am announcing our...
This haunted theater will live up to its rumors come October
Popcorn in hand, you head down the wide hallway to your screening room. You hear voices behind you —- the lights flicker and a door slams. The theater you are in has a history of being haunted. For the month of October, these rumors will come to life. The...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Detroit to Toronto
A road trip from Detroit to Toronto is perfect for a short but incredibly scenic getaway that will take you from the American border to the breathtaking Canadian views through charming towns, wonderful parks, tranquil lakeside beaches and historic museums. The 280-mile road trip from Detroit to Toronto will take...
howafrica.com
Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise
Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
'We miss him dearly.' Family of missing Detroit barber asks community for help
Family of missing Detroit barber David Woodger gathered during a Crime Stoppers press conference Monday to ask the community for help to bring their loved one home.
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault. Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30...
fox2detroit.com
Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
1 person dead after fight at GM's Orion Assembly plant: How he died
A 49-year-old man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release. Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson had worked at the plant for about seven months. A 48-year-old male coworker was in custody at Oakland County Jail. Later...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
