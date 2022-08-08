Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Accident causes closures on Highway 359
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road. This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359. Motorists are being asked to...
kgns.tv
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
kgns.tv
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits this weekend!. Starting on Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, Laredo residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard, or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
kgns.tv
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to the stage
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The flagship fundraiser for the South Texas Food Bank returns after a two year absence. The thirteenth edition of the Empty Bowls fundraiser is happening on Friday at the Sames Auto Arena. The event will feature the iconic, Grammy winning band, Los Lobos. Other special features...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Lucille
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This week’s pet of the is a lovely lady by the name of Lucille. While Lucille might sound like an intimidating name, this pup is a big softy and laid-back. Lucille is roughly one and a half, so she’s already full grown but still has...
kgns.tv
Rollover accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported north of Webb County Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, it happened on mile marker 35, passing the Border Patrol checkpoint. It’s been reported that three people were injured. DPS Troopers are at the scene. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Non-profit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause. The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition. Contestants must be...
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
kgns.tv
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident with several injuries is reported in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Casa Verde Road and Jacaman Road. When paramedics got there, they found a 3-vehicle accident involving 11 victims. Five patients were treated and taken to Laredo Medical Center while three patients were treated and taken to Doctors Hospital. All are in stable condition. Three otheres refused treatment.
thebridgenewspaper.com
kgns.tv
Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one-million dollars in taxpayer money. A city finance employee fell for an e-mail scam back in 2019 and it is only coming to light now after the KGNS ‘On your Side’ team investigated it.
kgns.tv
Laredo teachers ready for a successful year
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With nearly 60,000 students returning to school this year, teachers have been preparing for the start of the year for several days now. Teachers and staff members play a pivotal role in a student’s success and many local educators are ready to fulfill their duties.
kgns.tv
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving. The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road. According to...
kgns.tv
Building catches fire in south Laredo, Border Patrol agents help
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and border patrol agents step in to help. Photos from the agency’s social media page show the roof and the outside air conditioning unit on fire. It happened on Monday, August 8, at the 300 block of Begona Court in the Santa Rita area. According to Border Patrol, agents from the Laredo South Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help. The agency said agents also helped out neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo approves budget for 2022-2023
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo could be seeing some new construction projects and paved streets in the near future. The budget has been approved for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The three-day workshop was cut short after council approved it Wednesday night and they say the anticipated expenses...
kgns.tv
500+ applicants take Laredo Police entrance exam
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 559 applicants started the process of becoming potential Laredo Police Academy cadets. The aspiring officers took the test at the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday morning, August 10. During this first exam, the Laredo Police Department is testing the applicants’ reading, mathematical, and comprehension skills. Those who pass the test will then move on to an agility exam.
kgns.tv
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
kgns.tv
El Salvador consulate mobile unit setting up in Zapata on Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The consulate of El Salvador will be offering services in the neighboring city of Zapata. Their mobile unit will be there offering passport services, as well as permits and consulting for Power of Attorney (POA) privileges. They are setting up at The Steak House restaurant located at 117 US-83 in Zapata on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
kgns.tv
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
