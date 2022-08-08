Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
2 dead after swift water rescue, searches stemming from Thursday night storm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly late Thursday, spawning lightning and thunderstorms in parts of southern Nevada while a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. One person died about midnight despite...
8 News Now
1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
Second body found in flood channel after Las Vegas storm, found by news crews
One body was found in a flood channel after a storm on Thursday night. Friday, Channel 13 news crews discovered a second body while investigating a story before alerting authorities.
news3lv.com
Local cannabis dispensary to host 'roll it up' blood drive event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas residents are encouraged to 'roll it up' and donate blood amid the continuing critical blood shortage. The Sanctuary will be hosting the mobile blood donation drive on Friday, August 19, from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at their north Las Vegas location on Las Vegas Blvd and Lake Mead Blvd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
news3lv.com
After storm leads to 2 deaths, group works to help those in tunnels under Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The monsoonal weather has been relentless across Southern Nevada, activating many lifesaving water rescues and recoveries. One person was recovered from the channels Thursday night but later died at United Medical Center Southern Nevada (UMC), while a second body was discovered in a pile of debris.
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
8 News Now
Second body found near Las Vegas Strip in flood channel
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 News Now
Lightning, thunderstorms hit north end of Las Vegas valley causing fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain, wind, lightning, and thunder hit the north end of Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. An 8 News Now viewer sent in a video after lightning hit a tree in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Clayton and Washburn. A storm cell over the Sheep Range managed to create some storms […]
news3lv.com
Road improvements in southwest Las Vegas valley a relief for drivers, businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When employees with Short Line Express Market on Fort Apache checked their surveillance camera last month, they were greeted with a wall of water. Images of rain falling sideways, pounding into the parking lot, from just one of the summer storms to hit the valley during the 2022 monsoon season.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Flamingo, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. It was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Friday near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC with critical injuries. This...
8 News Now
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: One person dead after getting caught in flood channel
One person has been declared deceased after being found in a flood channel during Thursday night’s storm.
news3lv.com
AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old out of Phoenix; pickup truck seen near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old boy out of Phoenix and say a pickup truck sought in the alert was seen near Las Vegas. The Phoenix Police Department says they are looking for Gerardo Barrera, believed to be with his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, in a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche, Arizona license plate JTA32F.
news3lv.com
Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
news3lv.com
'Street Outlaws' show lacked county filming permit on night leading to deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The television show "Street Outlaws" did not obtain, or try to obtain, a Clark County film permit before a fiery crash killed cast member Ryan Fellows on Sunday, according to the county. “A Clark County film permit was required, but not sought,” a county spokesperson...
3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas
One 3-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries obtained during a collision with a 2022 Toyota Highlander.
news3lv.com
Puppy found with mouth taped shut inside hot car finds new home
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 3-month-old pup found inside a hot car back in July had her happy ending this week. According to The Animal Foundation, the puppy, named Dutchess, was adopted on Tuesday. The shelter shared photos of the pup with her new family and Officer Rybacki, who...
news3lv.com
Two injured in shooting near MLK, Alexander in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were injured in a shooting in North Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the area of MLK Boulevard and Alexander Road, North Las Vegas Police said. Two adult males suffered gunshot wounds and were...
news3lv.com
$1.5 million teen suicide prevention campaign launched in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local health groups are launching a new campaign to address suicide among teenagers. The announcement came on Thursday at Clark High School of a $1.5 million campaign to help combat suicide among teenagers in Nevada. The CDC said suicide is the second leading cause of...
Comments / 0