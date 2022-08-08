ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local cannabis dispensary to host 'roll it up' blood drive event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas residents are encouraged to 'roll it up' and donate blood amid the continuing critical blood shortage. The Sanctuary will be hosting the mobile blood donation drive on Friday, August 19, from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at their north Las Vegas location on Las Vegas Blvd and Lake Mead Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
North Las Vegas, NV
Government
City
Elko, NV
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
Elko, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Second body found near Las Vegas Strip in flood channel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#23 People#Volunteers#Las Vegas Valley#The Red Cross Of Nevada
8 News Now

Lightning, thunderstorms hit north end of Las Vegas valley causing fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain, wind, lightning, and thunder hit the north end of Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. An 8 News Now viewer sent in a video after lightning hit a tree in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Clayton and Washburn. A storm cell over the Sheep Range managed to create some storms […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian hit by car near Flamingo, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. It was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Friday near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC with critical injuries. This...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old out of Phoenix; pickup truck seen near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old boy out of Phoenix and say a pickup truck sought in the alert was seen near Las Vegas. The Phoenix Police Department says they are looking for Gerardo Barrera, believed to be with his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, in a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche, Arizona license plate JTA32F.
PHOENIX, AZ
news3lv.com

Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Puppy found with mouth taped shut inside hot car finds new home

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 3-month-old pup found inside a hot car back in July had her happy ending this week. According to The Animal Foundation, the puppy, named Dutchess, was adopted on Tuesday. The shelter shared photos of the pup with her new family and Officer Rybacki, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two injured in shooting near MLK, Alexander in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were injured in a shooting in North Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the area of MLK Boulevard and Alexander Road, North Las Vegas Police said. Two adult males suffered gunshot wounds and were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

$1.5 million teen suicide prevention campaign launched in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local health groups are launching a new campaign to address suicide among teenagers. The announcement came on Thursday at Clark High School of a $1.5 million campaign to help combat suicide among teenagers in Nevada. The CDC said suicide is the second leading cause of...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy