ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Affidavit: Hit-and-run driver stopped to apologize

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNNkY_0h9hAUdD00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A witness to a fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Wichita in May said the driver stopped and said, “I’m sorry,” before driving away.

The hit-and-run crash happened right after a fatal shooting at a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North . Boisy Barefield, 17, died. As police headed to the scene, people at the party were racing to get away from the shooting.

One of the people trying to get away was 15-year-old Jaxsen Hunt, who died after a car hit her.

Bison owner killed, deputy seriously injured

A just-released court affidavit describes how the Wichita Police Department (WPD) investigated her death and arrested an 18-year-old girl.

The WPD said that as officers were on the way to the shooting call around 11:25 p.m. on May 28, they learned of a possible second victim several blocks west of the party. In addition, they learned the victim might have been hit by a car.

Officers found a possible scene at 25th Street North and North Estelle. However, the victim was not there because someone had taken her to the hospital.

The WPD said its investigation showed that partygoers ran or drove away in the aftermath of the shooting.

Jaxsen Hunt was one of the people who fled on foot. Police say she reached the northeast corner of 25th and Estelle and began crossing 25th Street from north to south, possibly running toward a stopped vehicle belonging to friends.

Police say a car was leaving the party and headed westbound on 25th Street North. It hit Hunt and then drove away.

Investigators say they found pieces of the car at the crash scene — a broken headlight lens and a black piece of plastic with a Chrystler stamp and a part number. A detective researched the part number and found it to be a radiator side air seal from a Chrysler 300, Charger or Magnum vehicle between model years 2005 and 2010.

Police learned that two females drove Hunt to Wesley Medical Center, that hospital staff carried Hunt inside, and that Hunt died just before 4 a.m.

A police detective talked to one of the females. The teen said they had been at the party when the shooting started. She said they ran west on 25th Street toward Hunt’s home. However, as they got to the corner of 25th and Estelle, Hunt turned to go to a waiting white car, so she did too.

As she was getting in the car, she heard a thud. The girl said she saw a dark four-door sedan stop in the middle of 25th Street. She saw a female get out and say, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to.” The girl said the driver got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Warning after Durham woman bitten by a rattlesnake

The girl went to Hunt, who was lying in the roadway and unresponsive. She then helped get Hunt to the hospital.

The detective who wrote the probable cause affidavit said he also spoke to Hunt’s mother. She said that when the initial shooting started, she texted Hunt and told her to get home. The mother was on the front porch and heard the crash that killed her daughter. She saw someone in the street but did not know it was her daughter.

When she found out, she ran to her. The mother said a girl came up to her and said, “I didn’t mean to hit her.” The mother did not remember many details about the vehicle, only that it was a dark color.

An officer interviewed the other female who drove Hunt to the hospital. The woman said someone at the party called her and asked for a ride home because of a shooting. While the woman was headed toward the party location, she got to the intersection of 25th and Estelle and saw Hunt lying in the road. She and Hunt’s teenage friend took Hunt to the hospital.

Just before 7 a.m. on May 29, a woman called 911 and said she had information about the homicide. A detective contacted the woman by phone. The woman said she knew who the car belonged to and where it was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8Fiq_0h9hAUdD00
Samara Rockmore (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators went to the address and found a blue Chrysler 300 registered to Samara Rockmore. According to the affidavit, Rockmore said she was the co-host of the previous night’s party and ran out of the building when she heard shots being fired.

Police say that Rockmore told them she drove away from the party in her Chrysler 300. The affidavit quotes her as saying, “I thought I hit a curb, but I don’t know. I tried to get home as fast as I could.”

According to the affidavit, police read Rockmore her Miranda Rights. When police asked her if she used any illicit substances like marijuana, they say she said, “If anything, sir, I really only hit one blunt, and I really didn’t hit it that many times, because I was like, ya know, I’m driving, I can’t.”

Police continued to interview Rockmore and eventually booked her on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Wichita Police Department identifies man in officer-involved shooting

On June 1, investigators got a search warrant for Rockmore’s car. They said they found a small amount of a green botanical substance in a clear container in the front passenger door cubby.

They also said they found damage to the right front headlight assembly and some scuffing on the hood on the passenger side of the car. Police said several wires were hanging down from the lower front side of the vehicle.

A detective said he was able to match four pieces of headlight lens from the crash scene to Rockmore’s car.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

DA: Wichita police officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wellington woman accused of murder in 2018 stabbing

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect is in custody nearly four years after a Wellington man was killed in a stabbing. Ashley Pearson is currently in the Sumner County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. She is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Kyle Hill, who later died from the injuries at a hospital. According to court […]
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hit And Run#Bison#Wpd
KSN News

Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday. Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials. On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced in fiery crash that killed man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court on Wednesday to hear his sentence after he pleaded guilty in relation to a fiery crash near Valley Center that killed a man in March 2020. Russeller Polk, 46, was sentenced to 122 months in prison, which equals out to 10 years and two months. […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman convicted in son’s death to return to prison

A Wichita woman who was convicted in the 2018 death of her two-month-old son has been ordered to return to prison for a parole violation. A Sedgwick County judge ordered a 120-day sanction in the Kansas Department of Corrections for 42-year-old Christy Rollings, and that will be followed by 12 months of probation.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSN News

Winfield police: Tasers used to stop knife attack

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Winfield say they had to use Tasers to stop an attack Friday morning. Officers went to a home in the 2700 block of East 12th Avenue just before noon for the report of a disturbance. The person who called said that a man with a knife was trying to […]
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita park facility vandalized, repaired, then vandalized again

A community facility at a Wichita park has been closed until late fall because of two rounds of vandalism that have occurred this summer. The city’s recreation superintendent, Reggie Davidson, said the facility at Hyde Park had windows broken over the July 4th weekend and the air conditioning unit was damaged to the point where it could no longer be used. Davidson said the damage was repaired and the unit was replaced on August 8th, only to be vandalized again within 24 hours.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Former pitchman from local car commercial sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Aaron Christian Wirtz, 37, a familiar face who appeared in local car commercials on local television outlets, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday. Wirtz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2021. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid K-96 and Ridge Road while crews respond to a large grass fire. Traffic is being diverted while firefighters work to put the fire out on the north side of K-96.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy