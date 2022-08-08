ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit

By KTVZ News Team
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrZFi_0h9hAOa500

Brecken Boice's parents allege resort failed to take proper safety steps

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp.

Brecken Boice was skiing with his parents, Brian and Angela Boice, and younger brother Toren on Jan. 16, 2021 when he tumbled down the icy slopes and crashed into rocks, suffering fatal injurie s.

That afternoon, Brecken and his father rode the Summit Express lift to the summit, and according to the lawsuit, resort workers at the bottom of the lift said conditions were “good, with minimal ice build-up, making the runs compatible with Brian and Brecken Boice’s abilities and experience.”

However, when the got off the lift, “they encountered unexpected and severe ice conditions” – and before they could look for a compatible run, “Brecken fell and started to slide down the mountain, gaining speed and impacting rocks and other obstacles.”

During the slide, the lawsuit states, the boy’s skis, helmet and articles of clothing were ripped off as he “slid to the bottom of the run without stopping.” He was flown to St. Charles Bend, and despite “heroic efforts to save his life,” the boy died late that night.

The lawsuit also claims Brecken’s father saw his son start to slide but was unable to reach him or control his own descent, also losing clothing and striking obstacles in his own fall.

“Brian Boice heard his son’s screams as Brecken continued to hurtle down the icy slope,” the lawsuit states. The screams stopped, and he “followed the trail of blood to his son’s body, where he desperately tried to comfort his little boy and protect him from other skiers who had lost control on the extreme ice and were hurtling toward them.”

The lawsuit claims the resort and its workers were negligent “in failing to adequately inspect and monitor for hazardous ice conditions within resort bounds that were not reasonably obvious or visible” to patrons, and also “in failing to limit the number of open ski runs and parts of the resort where unexpected and unanticipated hazardous ice conditions were present.”

The lawsuit claims the resort failed to adequately train staff to monitor, inspect and report hazardous ice conditions on runs and areas leading to them, or to develop a systematic method to do so. It says the conditions were “not an inherent risk of skiing,” and “the risks created by the icy conditions were neither obvious, expected, nor necessary.”

Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing John Sereni told NewsChannel 21 they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Here is the full lawsuit:

Boice-lawsuit-against-Mt.-Bachelor Download

The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 44

Mark Northcutt
4d ago

The parents should be fined for not keeping a close eye on their children or child And I am sure that area was restricted. My condolences for the child family and friends of course but Who is responsible would be the parents. No paycheck.

Reply(4)
35
hexx
4d ago

they likely were not on the groomed run, which imo, is their fault. conditions at the top are rarely good. if you have to ask what conditions are like, don't go up there.

Reply(4)
19
Garrett Muttart
4d ago

So you take your nine year old on a more advanced ski run and you as a avid skier couldn't tell the conditions were adverse and yet you blame the resort for an unfortunate accident for which you thought would be ok for your son to traverse? What's next summitting Everest with a young teen? There are risks involved with winter sports and that isn't anyone's fault except the parents and their poor decision. Ski resorts are under staffed and under funded and to ski is at your own risk just like swimming in most locations nowadays.

Reply(1)
29
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oregon ski area sued over Tacoma child’s death

The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the lawsuit Aug. 2 over the...
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified

UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest. According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Accidents
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Local
Washington Accidents
Bend, OR
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
KTVZ News Channel 21

K9 dogs in Deschutes County are getting some new gear– K9 body armor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Sheriff's Office K9's have recently been fitted for duty. The K9s are outfitted with level III A ballistic rated and stab resistant vests. The new body armor came from K9 Storm. This new gear will help keep them safe while serving the community. Kelsey McGee is meeting with Deschutes The post K9 dogs in Deschutes County are getting some new gear– K9 body armor appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Powdr Corp
KGW

Oregon ski resort sued over Washington child's death

BEND, Ore. — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mount Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the lawsuit...
TACOMA, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Skiing
KIRO 7 Seattle

Victim of vicious dog attack reunites with people who rescued her

After three months and two hospital stays, a Seattle woman was finally able to thank the people she says saved her life after a vicious dog attack. Amy Craven was walking in Eastlake near the 3200 block of Fairview Avenue East in May when two off-leash dogs followed her and then began to attack. The dogs — pit bull mixes — bit Craven nearly a dozen times.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body discovered near dock at Sammamish Landing Park

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a dock at Sammamish Landing Park on Tuesday. King County deputies said they were called at 4:30 p.m. to the park, which is located in the 4600 block of East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast.
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy