Thorns FC are unbeaten in 10 straight competitions (5-0-5), outscoring their opponents 30-11 in that span. Portland has scored multiple goals in nine of its last 10 matches. Portland is unbeaten in its last eight regular-season road matches with a record of 3-0-5 and has not lost on the road since Sept. 25, 2021. The Thorns are the only team in the NWSL that has not suffered a road loss in 2022, collecting 10 points (2-0-4) in six road matches.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO