5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress
It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
Report finds New York needs clear line of succession for governors
The state needs to update and clarify its gubernatorial line of succession so New Yorkers have a clear understanding of who is in charge, especially during an emergency. That's the argument of a report released on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's declaration he would step down within two weeks, by Fordham Law School's Rule of Law Clinic.
Pocket primer on the GOP, Democratic primaries in NY-22
The race for New York’s newly redistricted 22nd Congressional District is wide open, which means the Aug. 23 primaries could be quite competitive, though turnout is not expected to be high. But let’s start at the beginning. The current 22nd Congressional District in New York is represented by...
Why upstate New York leaders hope CHIPS Act will build future
The hopes for upstate New York becoming an epicenter of semiconductor manufacturing for the country are sky high following the approval of the CHIPS Act this week by President Joe Biden. The high-tech sector in parts of Central New York and the Capital Region have had the groundwork laid for...
New York AG James' office has hotline to report voting problems
New Yorkers can report problems with voting through a hotline announced Friday by state Attorney General Letitia James' office. The hotline, (866) 390-2992, is being made available as early voting for state Senate and congressional primaries in the state gets underway beginning Saturday. It runs until Sunday, Aug. 21. The primary itself will be held Aug. 23.
Fund for Modern Courts: Next New York Appeals Court chief judge should have administrative record
According to the Fund for Modern Courts, Gov. Kathy Hochul has an important opportunity to fill the upcoming vacancy on the New York state Court of Appeals with someone who is familiar with the needs of the state’s complex judicial system. Current Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who was selected by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will be stepping down from her seat on Aug. 31.
Here's when New York will accept cannabis license applications
New York cannabis regulators will begin accepting retail licenses on Aug. 25, the Office of Cannabis Management on Thursday announced. License applications will be accepted for a month after an online portal opens. The move signals a key development for the start of New York's cannabis marketplace, a sector that...
New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone
Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
State labor officials will study employment of transgender New Yorkers
State Department of Labor officials will conduct a study of the employment picture facing transgender people in New York as part of a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. "As the birthplace of the movement for LGBTQ+ equality, New York must always push forward to ensure all New Yorkers...
New York officials approve 5 wind and solar projects, 'backbone' for energy transmission
New York state regulatory officials on Thursday gave final approval for a 100-mile transmission line in the North Country region meant to help reach goals meant to curtail the effects of climate change in the coming years. Separately, state officials signed off on five new wind and solar energy projects...
New York pension fund to review oil and gas firms' energy transition
New York's pension fund will review more than two dozen oil and gas companies to assess their transition to low-carbon operations, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced. The review all together will comprise 28 publicly traded firms. “Oil and gas companies face significant and complex economic, environmental and...
Activist pushes staffers to unionize on anniversary of Cuomo's resignation
New York government looks differently in the year since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down after a decade at the helm, with leaders continuing to push for a new era of transparency and accountability. But activists say it will take much greater political courage to see true change in Albany.
Local governments in New York could lower speed limit to 25 mph under new law
Local governments in New York will have the power to reduce their speed limits to 25 mph under a law meant to cut down on car crashes and fatalities signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure was coupled with a separate provision also approved Friday by Hochul that hikes...
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
