Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney man accused of threatening crop duster with gun
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Panhandle man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a crop duster after it reportedly flew over his property multiple times. On August 9th at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Cheyenne County Deputy received a call from 57-year-old Brian Keller, with Keller reporting a crop-dusting plane flying over his property.
APD Media Release
Panhandle Post received the following media release from Alliance Chief of Police, Philip Lukens, on Thursday August 11, 2022. Alliance Police Officers recently responded to a report from a male stating that his son was unaccounted for and had likely taken his missing AK-47 Assault Rifle. The male reported that...
Troopers assisting Morrill County Sheriff with shooting investigation
BROADWATER, NEB. — Troopers and Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a residence near Broadwater at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 6:30 pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting...
kfornow.com
Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Father In Nebraska Panhandle Area Home
BROADWATER–(KNEP Aug. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
Western Nebraska man dies after shooting stemming from family dispute
Troopers and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol assisted the Morrill County Sheriff's Office in responding to a fatal shooting near Broadwater. The investigation is ongoing.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200639 00:07 STOLEN VEHICLE : Report of missing motor vehicle / Vehicle recovered / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200640 01:08 TRESPASS : TRESPASS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A DISTURBANCE AT BBGH / TWO JUVENILES AND ONE FEMALE WERE GIVEN CITATIONS Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200643 21:51 ASSAULT :...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen surveillance camera and puppies lead to an arrest
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A family out of town called police because an elderly woman was stealing their surveillance camera off of their front porch. The homeowners told police that they saw someone take their surveillance camera and put it into a Lays potato chip bag. Officers confirmed that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gering man arrested in shooting
On Aug. 4 at 5:12 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to 401 South Beltline (West) to a shooting. Officers found two males in the parking lot. 35-year-old Alexander J. Maldonado of Gering was taken into custody. 34-year-old Martin A. Maldonado Jr. of Scottsbluff suffered a single gun shot...
cowboystatedaily.com
Goodbye To Nearly Century-Old Water Tower In Yoder, Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fifteen minutes south of Torrington, straddling Wyoming Highway 152, sits the town of Yoder. For nearly a century, a water tower stood guard high above the community. Last week the tower’s watch ended. The demolition of the water tower, built...
News Channel Nebraska
70 hot air balloons take flight in the Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Balloon festival employees said over 4,000 people gathered in Scottsbluff to watch the mass ascension. The Old West Balloon Fest is taking place in Scottsbluff from Aug. 10th until Aug. 13th. Hot air balloons were released every day of the festival. There were two groups of...
Carnegie Arts Center announces 'Organic and Geometric' exhibit in Alliance
We have another stunning show that both quilters and artists will love. Carnegie is excited to announce its new exhibit, “Organic and Geometric,” on display until September 17 in the upper Skala and Garwood Galleries. The exhibit is the work of fiber artist Mary Sue Suit from Sidney,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Box Butte Co. fair dog results
(Exhibitor Name, Division, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Riley Bixby Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple Champion Jr. Dog Showmanship, Rs. Overall Dog Show. Corley Connor Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple Rs Champion Jr. Dog Showmanship. Carly Harwood Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple. Sierra Banks...
‘Smokey’ the cat seen as ‘miracle’ kitten after Gering wildfire
LINCOLN It’s being called a “miracle kitten.”. A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. Loud ‘meow’. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the...
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Eagle, Schmidt Foundation donate $15k to Alliance Recreation Center
Eagle Radio in Alliance/Chadron and the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $15,000 to the Alliance Recreation Center (ARC) on Aug. 8. Bob Schmidt, founder and original owner of Eagle Communications, through the Schmidt Foundation, left a legacy for Eagle employee-owners and communities. Bob and his wife Pat believed in giving back to the communities in which they did business, including all media markets across the Eagle footprint in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. Bob and Pat valued the areas of health care, economic development, the arts and education. The Schmidt Foundation has been honored to give back to communities; everything from college scholarships to local donations, healthcare awareness and equipment, and funding for local small businesses in the area.
Box Butte Co. Fair Clothing Construction, Fashion results
Box Butte County Fair Clothing Construction Results:. (Exhibitor Name, Division, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing, State Fair) Riley Bixby STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals Pillowcase (county only) Purple. Delaney Jelinek STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals Pillowcase (county only) Blue. Kaitlyn Robbins STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals Bag/Purse...
Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train to be held in Gering
GERING – On Sunday, August 21st, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0