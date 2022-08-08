Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Flatbush block with 38 historic row houses may be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to put a standout group of row houses in Flatbush on its calendar for consideration as a historic district called the Melrose Parkside Historic District. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the 38 single and...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, August 12, 2022
NEW WAY OF SAFELY DISPOSING PRESCRIPTION DRUGS: A new partnership will bring to New York State an innovative safe way of disposing expired prescription drugs. The New York State Office for the Aging, New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), have joined forces to ship 100,000 Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal Pouches for distribution and delivery to older adults. Deterra Pouches are designed to destroy unwanted or expired medications safely and permanently, making them unavailable for misuse and accidental ingestion. Once activated, the pouches can be disposed in the normal trash.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brannan, again, slams city’s new redistricting plan
In the wake of a preliminary map for new City Council districts released last month, Councilmember Justin Brannan (D-43rd C.D.), who represents one of the most impacted districts represented in the plan, reiterated that the change, as now proposed, would create serious damage. According to Politico, the proposal would combine...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
August 11: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “As soon as Col. Theodore Roosevelt arrives at Montauk Point with his regiment of Rough Riders he will be waited upon by a committee from the Independent Republican organization, of Manhattan, headed by Col. Lovell Jerome, and asked for consent to allow his name to be used as a candidate for the gubernatorial nomination. It is thought that the Manhattan organization will be joined by a delegation representing Republicans of this county who desire to see the colonel of the Rough Riders head the state ticket. If he consents to be a candidate, a campaign will be inaugurated that will eclipse anything ever projected in this state. Close friends of Mr. Roosevelt say that he will consent to be a candidate if he becomes satisfied that there is a demand for his nomination.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Chipotle to pay NYC workers $20 Million to settle case alleging workplace violations
Chipotle Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Tex-Mex chain, has agreed to a $20 million settlement with the city in connection with city allegations it violated workplace protection laws around fair scheduling and paid sick leave. The payout, the result of a four-year investigation and complaint filed by the city Department of...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a third fatality during the company’s annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How Brian Benjamin aims to quash his corruption case: Arguing his quid pro quo was legal
Back in March 2017, the Manhattan U.S. attorney announced there would be no corruption charges filed against then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, even though the office had established that de Blasio had raised donations from individuals seeking favors from City Hall. In that case, de Blasio’s donors gave money to a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
LIU’s Haferkorn player to watch in 2022
Long Island University head men’s soccer coach Michael Mordocco believes junior defender Henry Haferkorn has what it takes to lead the Sharks to a second straight Northeast Conference title. And the United Soccer Coaches organization agrees. As LIU officially kicked off practice for the upcoming campaign Tuesday in Brookville,...
Comments / 0