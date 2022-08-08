ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “As soon as Col. Theodore Roosevelt arrives at Montauk Point with his regiment of Rough Riders he will be waited upon by a committee from the Independent Republican organization, of Manhattan, headed by Col. Lovell Jerome, and asked for consent to allow his name to be used as a candidate for the gubernatorial nomination. It is thought that the Manhattan organization will be joined by a delegation representing Republicans of this county who desire to see the colonel of the Rough Riders head the state ticket. If he consents to be a candidate, a campaign will be inaugurated that will eclipse anything ever projected in this state. Close friends of Mr. Roosevelt say that he will consent to be a candidate if he becomes satisfied that there is a demand for his nomination.”

