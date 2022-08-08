ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show returns to the Buffalo Chip and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, the annual Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show was a main feature at the Buffalo Chip Thursday. The show, which has been around since 1952. This year, the show features more than 100 bikes, ranging from newly designed choppers to old classic wheels.
kotatv.com

Rallygoers share their experience as they pack up to head home

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, SD
City
Deadwood, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years. However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets. “We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with...
STURGIS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woody#Vehicles#Charity#Legends Ride#The Sturgis Buffalo Chip#Hall Of Fame
kotatv.com

Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children’s homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people’s priority lists. However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

The first family of Sky Ridge

SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
kotatv.com

All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle. All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles. During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see somewhat lower temperatures the next few days as the hog summer ridge shifts east. Monsoon moisture streaming in from the southwest will bring a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend on into the first of next week, but not everyone will see rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally Day 3: 22 injury crashes so far

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy