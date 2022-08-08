Read full article on original website
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame has a new director for the rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As long as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been around, it seems impossible for there to still be firsts for the event, but this year the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame defeated those odds. Leah Whaley took the job as the executive director of...
Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show returns to the Buffalo Chip and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, the annual Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show was a main feature at the Buffalo Chip Thursday. The show, which has been around since 1952. This year, the show features more than 100 bikes, ranging from newly designed choppers to old classic wheels.
Rallygoers share their experience as they pack up to head home
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
Rallygoers traveling from Sturgis to Hill City to experience the small town atmosphere
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“I think what makes Hill City very unique is the people, everybody is great, everybody is very big on hospitality,” said Melissa Clemetson, a staff member at Alpine Inn European Restaurant. Bikers lined Main Street in Hill City for a day of motorcycles, food,...
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
‘Fly high, ride on’: Three sisters honor their late brother at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. — There could be many reasons that bring visitors to the Rally. It might be for fun, while some might be there, after facing tragedy. That was the case for three sisters: Deb Knapp of Hill City, South Dakota, Virginia Overhiser of Campbell, New York, and Diane Dunning of Cornell, New York.
Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years. However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets. “We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with...
Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children’s homes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people’s priority lists. However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.
The first family of Sky Ridge
SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
The Sturgis Rally effect on neighboring cities
The big day is Wednesday when we shut off the street," said Melissa Bears, Hulett city clerk/treasurer. Thousands of bikers come that day and hundreds arrive throughout the 10 days of the rally.
All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle. All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles. During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom...
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see somewhat lower temperatures the next few days as the hog summer ridge shifts east. Monsoon moisture streaming in from the southwest will bring a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend on into the first of next week, but not everyone will see rainfall.
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 3: 22 injury crashes so far
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
