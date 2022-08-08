RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.

STURGIS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO