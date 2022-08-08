ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our news team recently covered the active shooter training held by the Muscogee County School District and we applaud the officers, trainers and Superintendent David Lewis for taking it seriously. We know from the recent tragedy in small-town Uvalde, Texas, that such a catastrophic event can...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Weapon confiscated at Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials found a weapon on campus at Jordan High School on Tuesday. A message from the school’s principal was sent out to parents and guardians on Aug. 8, 2022, alerting them to the situation following the discovery. The following message was sent to parents: Red Jackets,This is Mr. Hutson, Principal […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

RULES: WTVM Scholar Athlete of the Week for 2022-2023

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Kinetic Credit Union and not WTVM is solely responsible for awarding a $25.00 Savings account deposit, one t-shirt, and a trophy. 1. PROMOTION DATES. a. The WTVM Scholar Athlete of the Week (“Promotion”) will...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus officials share hot car safety tips for end of summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though kids are back in school, there is more than a month of summer weather left and the threat of heatstroke remains. So far this year, at least 14 children have died from heatstroke while being left unattended in vehicles across the country. This includes...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn City Schools adding more school resource officers

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City School leaders are adding more school resource officers to schools this year following a deadly school shooting in Texas. Each school will be assigned one resource officer during school hours and a minimum of two officers assigned to Auburn High School and Junior High School. Auburn Chief of police says each officer hired has more than 25 years of experience as a full-time police officer.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing female

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is searching for a critically missing Columbus woman and is asking for public assistance in locating her. Anna McKenzie, 18, was reported missing from the 700th block of Center Street on Wednesday, around 10 a.m. According to CPD, McKenzie was last seen on Tuesday around 5 […]
COLUMBUS, GA

