ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Newhouse KC fundraising for van to help transport clients

By Emma James
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2lIh_0h9h9Ii700

A domestic violence shelter in Kansas City, Missouri, is asking for the public's help.

Newhouse, Kansas City's first shelter of its kind, is hoping to buy a 15-passenger van that will make a huge difference in the lives of the people it serves.

Chris Stibbs, Newhouse director of philanthropic engagement, said the van will open up many opportunities for its families.

"Transportation is a huge barrier that under resourced communities face when trying to get out of poverty, get out of domestic violence," Stibbs said.

Stibbs said a local church is willing to sell Newhouse the van for $20,000. He said one donor has already agreed to a $10,000 match.

"The van will be used to help transport clients to medical appointments, to job training opportunities, getting out kids out into museums and educational spaces in the community where they can grow and learn and play," Stibbs said.

Stibbs said the shelter has seen an increased need for its services in the last few years.

"When the pandemic started, our hot line calls dropped, which may surprise people, but when you think about it, people were stuck at home with their abusers and so their ability to access the phone was very limited," Stibbs said.

As an incentive for anyone who donates $2,500 or more, Newhouse will provide six months of free advertising on the van.

Stibbs said the shelter is hoping to raise the money and purchase the van within the next 48 hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Domestic Violence#Advertising#Charity#Newhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy