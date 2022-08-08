ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorns Tekkers | The key numbers to know as Portland face Spirit

Thorns FC are unbeaten in 10 straight competitions (5-0-5), outscoring their opponents 30-11 in that span. Portland has scored multiple goals in nine of its last 10 matches. Portland is unbeaten in its last eight regular-season road matches with a record of 3-0-5 and has not lost on the road since Sept. 25, 2021. The Thorns are the only team in the NWSL that has not suffered a road loss in 2022, collecting 10 points (2-0-4) in six road matches.
MATCH RECAP | Thorns FC rally late to take down Washington Spirit 2-1

WASHINGTON D.C. - Morgan Weaver and Christine Sinclair delivered when it mattered Wednesday night, scoring a pair of goals after the 84th minute to help Portland Thorns FC come from behind to earn a 2-1 win against the Washington Spirit Wednesday evening at Segra Field. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Goalkeeper...
