ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD asks for public help in identifying suspect who shot victim multiple times

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0wxa_0h9h93YT00

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who shot a victim on August 4.

Police said the the victim is an adult male who is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 1:24 p.m at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road.

Arriving officers said they located the male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical transported the victim to UMC where officials believe he is expected to survive.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter. Police describe him as a Black or Hispanic male, 5’9” to 6’0” tall, last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a white strip down the side.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about this incident is urged by police to contact LVMPD Summerlin Patrol Investigations at 702-828-9455 or by email at SACinvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hispanic#Lvmpd Summerlin Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for wanted 19 year old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for various offenses. 19-year-old Frederick Cotton is wanted for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, possessing a gun with altered/removed serial number, and several traffic offenses. Cotton is a 5'4",...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ksro.com

Las Vegas Man Given 30 Year Prison Sentence for Attempted Murder of Rohnert Park Man

A 76-year-old man from Las Vegas has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for trying to kill his brother-in-law in Rohnert Park. Gerald Jacinth was wearing a Donald Trump mask, a white beard, and a Santa Claus hat when he shot his 79-year-old brother-in-law the day after Christmas in 2020. Prosecutors say Jacinth told the victim he had a “special delivery” in a package, which the victim refused to take. Then Jacinth pulled a gun that was hidden in a duffel bag and opened fire. The victim was shot in the neck and back. He survived but needed months of medical care to recover. Jurors convicted Gerald Jacinth of premeditated attempted murder last month.
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy