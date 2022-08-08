Read full article on original website
Cool hand Doogle
3d ago
Don’t teach your kids how to behave when dealing with police…….that would make too much sense. Right?
Reply
3
Steve Pierce
4d ago
so sad criminals families getting all this money
Reply(2)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
Related
'Repeat Violent Offender' Faces New Charges For Shooting Two Women In Baltimore: Police
A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two young women, authorities say. John Maxwell Holland, 30, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 6 in the 600 block of North Highland Avenue after being accused of shooting the women back in June, according to Baltimore police. Holland...
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CARJACKING IN CLEARFIELD VILLAGE
(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday (Aug 7) at approximately 11:00 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Court Ave, in the community of Clearfield Village for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located an 80-year-old victim who...
WUSA
1 person killed, 2 injured in Prince George's County shooting
22 year-old Robert Earl Price was fatally shot in PG county, and two others were injured. Police are still searching for the gunman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
Woman In Grave Condition After Baltimore Double Shooting: Police
Two victims were rushed to the hospital after a late night shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. A 50-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were struck shortly before 11 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 in the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Street, according to Baltimore police. Upon arrival, officers located the victims...
31 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating...
One woman injured after shooting in Prince George’s Co.
WALKER MILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a shooting in Walker Mill that left one woman in the hospital. Police responded to the 6800 block of Walker Mill Rd. around 7 p.m. for a shooting injuring a female. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and her condition […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC
Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition Tuesday night after he was shot in the head in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded to the 900 block of N. Caroline Street about 8:20 p.m. and found an "unknown adult male" with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to a local hospital"Due to the seriousness of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives were notified and have assumed control of the investigation," police said.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
37-year-old man shot on Pennsylvania Avenue
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 37-year-old man walked into a local hospital after being shot Saturday night. According to police, just before 11:30 p.m., an officer on foot in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue responded to suspected gunfire in the area. That officer then ran to the 1800 block of the road, where a crime scene was located.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Most Wanted | Federal agents join search for accused rapist
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a Baltimore man accused of raping a 12-year-old child. Alex Bennett, 26, is wanted on nearly a dozen charges including 1st-degree rape, and has been on the run for more than a year and a half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
12-year-old accused of murdering 13-year-old sentenced to supervised probation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland family is devastated. On Tuesday, family members of King Douglas packed a Prince George’s County courtroom for the sentencing of the 14-year-old who shot their kin. Police say when the teenager was just 12 years old, he shot and killed a 13-year-old...
NBC News
433K+
Followers
52K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12