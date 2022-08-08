ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man faces 25 years in prison for using minor to produce sexually explicit images

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
(Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for taking sexually explicit images of a child.

Richard Earl Jenkins, 45, pleaded guilty on Nov. 10, 2021.

In November of 2019, a 12-year-old girl stayed the night at Jenkins’ residence and discovered a folder with her name on it on his computer. The folder contained sexually explicit images of the 12-year-old.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Jenkins’ home on Nov. 7, 2019, and detectives found the computer as well as the file. Detectives also found hundreds of images of child sex abuse material on the computer.

Jenkins’ was arrested the same day.

His prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

JACKSONVILLE, FL
