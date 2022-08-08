ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Little Egg man pleads guilty to assault on cop, then leaving bicyclist after hit-and-run

By Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
TOMS RIVER - A Little Egg Harbor man pleaded guilty Monday to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

John Madden, 43, now faces up to three years in state prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The vehicle crash took place in Long Beach Township on April 8, 2020. The assault on the police officer was an unrelated incident in Little Egg Harbor that happened four days earlier, the statement said.

On April 4, 2020, Little Egg Harbor Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store on Mathistown Road for a report of a theft. The store manager had witnessed Madden shoplifting and confronted him. The manager also asked an off-duty New Jersey State Park Police officer — who happened to be in the store and was in uniform at the time — for assistance, the statement said.

When the off-duty officer attempted to detain Madden, he pushed the officer in an unsuccessful attempt to flee the scene. Nevertheless, the officer was able to take Madden into custody until Little Egg Harbor Police arrived. Madden was arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River. He was later released.

On April 8, 2020, a 63-year-old bicyclist on Long Beach Island was struck by a 2020 Jeep Liberty driven by Madden, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Madden did not stop to render aid or call the police. Instead, he made a U-turn after the impact and accelerated past the victim — Daniel Bogacz of Beach Haven, who was later airlifted to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City due to the severity of his injuries, the statement said.

Madden was quickly identified as the hit-and-run driver by the Prosecutor’s and Sheriff’s Office, and Long Beach Township Police Department. He was arrested at his home in Little Egg Harbor the same day and a warrant was obtained for a sample of his blood, according to the statement.

Madden was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford where his blood was drawn and tested. Madden had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .245 percent, the statement said. Under New Jersey law, a motor vehicle operator is presumed to be over the legal limit when the BAC is .08 or greater.

Madden was again taken to the county jail where he was again released after a detention hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

