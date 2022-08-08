ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Crimson Wine Group reports Q2 sales increase

Crimson Wine Group of Napa on Wednesday reported second-quarter net sales for the last quarter at $18 million, which was a 3.5% increase from the same three-month period in 2021, according to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crimson, which owns Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa medical billing, receivables software maker SyMed acquired by Cosentus

SyMed Corporation, a health care billing software company headquartered in Napa, has been acquired by Cosentus Business Services, a global business services company with locations in Northern California. Terms of the acquisition, quietly announced in April, were not disclosed. But the announcement by a broker of the deal said that...
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Winkler named chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital

Jessica Winkler has been named the chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital after serving as its director of patient services since 2018. “Jessica brings strong leadership qualities and a diverse career to the role,” said John Hennelly, CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital, in a news release. “We sought an innovative, forward-thinking CNO, one who would be a strong leader and work well with our staff and medical community. Jessica will be invaluable in helping us realize our vision in the coming years.”
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Still
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Workers at Providence Northern California say new payroll system has led to thousands of dollars in lost wages

Health care workers at several Providence hospitals in Northern California, including four North Bay hospitals, blasted the company for systemwide payroll snafus that they say are costing employees thousands of dollars in lost wages. During a Zoom news conference Tuesday morning, employees said the errors in Providence’s new payroll system...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy