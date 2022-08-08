Jessica Winkler has been named the chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital after serving as its director of patient services since 2018. “Jessica brings strong leadership qualities and a diverse career to the role,” said John Hennelly, CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital, in a news release. “We sought an innovative, forward-thinking CNO, one who would be a strong leader and work well with our staff and medical community. Jessica will be invaluable in helping us realize our vision in the coming years.”

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO