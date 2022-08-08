Read full article on original website
Sailing Sunday event raises funds for historic landmark
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Governor Stone’s restoration efforts are underway. These efforts can’t be made without public support, though. That’s why The Friends of The Governor Stone is determined to raise enough money so the beloved historical landmark can set sail again. A Sunday Sailing...
Hometown hero’s foundation holds annual backpack drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Win Within’s third annual back-to-school backpack drive was held at Rosenwald High School Saturday morning. Win Within Founder Janarius Robinson is a Bay County native and a Minnesota Vikings NFL player. He had a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon, so he...
Local nonprofit hosts fundraiser for Kentucky flood victims
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Save the Closet in Panama City Beach isn’t new to helping communities in need. The nonprofit has helped more than 13,000 people in five states since it started back in 2018. Save the Closet is now accepting clothing donations for flood victims in...
Southern Soul Music Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City community gathered in Callaway this afternoon to get down to some soul music. The Southern Soul Music Festival is the first of what event officials hope to become an annual event for the area. Artists from all over and local artists gathered to...
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/13/2022 2:20 P.M. Local officials say both missing teens have been found and are safe. Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John...
Two arrested in connection with a shooting on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people they believe to have been involved in the shooting on Thomas Drive overnight. Sheriff’s officials report that a shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. at a gas station off Thomas drive. Officials said that two people...
Panama City man dies in Traffic Crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash on 23rd street Friday night. Panama City Police Department officers say they responded to a two-vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m. Officials say Joshua Zweifel, 29, of Panama City, was riding a motorcycle west on 23rd...
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight over the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will increase by Saturday morning at the coast. On Saturday we will see coastal storms at the coast in the AM and then inland in the PM. Those storms that develop inland will push back to the coast before dissipating. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday we will see drier air filter into the panhandle decreasing rain chances to 30%. There should be more sunshine as well with highs in the upper 80s. The drier air lasts through Monday before rain chances ramp up starting Tuesday.
Cottondale hosts officials scrimmage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a busy night under the lights on the football field at Cottondale where half a dozen area high school teams gathered to get in some work, head to head on the field. While at the same time, allowing area officials to work into game mode. Coach Obert and his Hornets hosting this six team officials scrimmage. The six teams each getting in one half of play against one of the other teams on hand.
Driver charged after fleeing from troopers on the Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Florida Highway Patrol a 2020 Dodge Charger. was clocked going 98 MPH on the Hathaway bridge. Trooper said they were unable to overtake. Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they located the vehicle near 231 and attempted to stop it. FHP reports the...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking different stance on Baker Act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is re-evaluating how its deputies employ the Florida Baker Act. It permits law enforcement to commit someone to a receiving center if they appear to be a threat to themselves or others. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is digging...
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sherriff’s Office reports they have arrested a woman’s son after she was discovered dead in her home overnight. Sheriff’s officials say they received a call to do a welfare check on a local woman at about 2 a.m., at a home on Chipewa Street, in Callaway.
Friday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!. It’s another active morning on satellite and radar with a batch of storms slowly sliding in from west to east. We’ll see this batch of storms hang around the Panhandle for most of the morning as it slowly finishes up across the Forgotten Coast by lunch. Only a few inland showers or storms pop up this afternoon after the morning batch of rain.
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A South Carolina man was arrested following a traffic stop Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say around 10 a.m. they were patrolling on U.S. 231, north of Penny Road. A trooper noticed a black Chevy Tahoe traveling south. The Tahoe was following closely behind a truck, and had an illegal window tint, including the entire front windshield.
Suspect in home invasion arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead following a crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened between Marianna and Grand Ridge, near Old Spanish Trail Road. A Marianna woman, 73, was driving a Chevy Tahoe west on Hwy 90 when she crossed over the center line and hit a delivery van head-on.
