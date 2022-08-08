Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A front moving through will fall short of bringing us any cool air but will bring some dry air for the mid-levels. This will reduce the rain coverage for the weekend down to 40%. The start of next week looks to be warm but mostly dry. That will change quickly as the next front comes in and sets up over the top of us by the middle of the week. Rain chances will return to 50% and higher as the week goes on.

