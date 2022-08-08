Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
United Way of Northwest Florida assisting non-profits with free workshops
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–In addition to financial support, the United Way of Northwest Florida is now offering free workshops for its affiliated non-profit agencies. They hosted their first workshop Friday morning. It focused on the roles and responsibilities of a volunteer board of directors, and their partnership with executive directors. The United Way of Northwest Florida currently partners with 49 local non-profits within in their six county reach.
Panama City receives $2 mil for community development
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are already making plans for $2 million in community development block grants. The plans include repairing and upgrading five buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael. They’ll be retrofitted to bring them up to code. Some of the funding will go to a Robinson Bayou drainage project and the […]
mypanhandle.com
Scott’s Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Rolls Out New Truck
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Scott’s Ferry Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating a new addition. Firefighters took delivery on the department’s first ever brand new fire truck. Friends and family members turned out to see the new truck arrive this afternoon. Fire Chief James Yon was speechless...
mypanhandle.com
1st block of Harrison Ave finished, amidst community issues
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first block of Harrison Avenue from Government Street to East Beach Avenue is complete. It gives folks a taste of what’s to come for all of downtown and businesses on the block are happy this portion of the project is over. “I...
New business should bring 40+ jobs to Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Development of the Endeavor property in Marianna is finally underway. City and county officials are excited to welcome a new aluminum manufacturing company to the area. “This is hopefully will be the anchor, the starting point for the industrial park development which is in the area where we are constructing the […]
WJHG-TV
Kicking off the 2022-2023 school year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School is officially back in session for students in Bay County. Elementary, middle, and high school students walked back onto campus for the first time since May. Bay District Schools teachers and administrators say a lot of work was done over the summer to prepare...
School began at Bay District Schools Wednesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students throughout Bay County lined up waiting for school to begin on Wednesday morning. “I love that they’re very welcoming and everybody’s nice,” Hiland Park Fifth Grader Marissa Kehl said. School administrators said they have been preparing for weeks for the start of school. “We’ve been creating schedules, creating our […]
WJHG-TV
First day of school pictures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the first of the 2022-2023 school year! Share your pictures and videos of the big day here...
mypanhandle.com
2nd Annual Golf Scramble for Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is back to support the Bay County community with a 2nd annual golf scramble at Bay Point Golf Club. The foundation is in memory of six-year-old Addie and four-year-old Baylor Kirchgessner. The siblings lost their lives in...
WJHG-TV
Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John “J-D” Daniel Channell were visiting Panama City Beach with a group and staying at the Laguna Beach Christian retreat.
WJHG-TV
PCB City Council discusses smoking ban in city parks and beaches
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach City Council met Tuesday to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and beaches. This discussion comes on the heels of the state’s passing of HB105 last month, which allowed cities and counties to ban smoking in their parks and beaches.
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
getthecoast.com
Niceville multi-use path to be built near Northwest Florida State College
At the latest Okaloosa County Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the spending of $550,000 of half-cent surtax funds for administration, traffic study, and design of the College Blvd Improvements in the Niceville area. The purpose of the project is to improve safety at intersections into-and-around Northwest Florida...
mypanhandle.com
School Bus Safety
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With students back in the classroom it’s important to be safe on the roads. Lt. Jason king with the Florida highway patrol shared some reminders on how to properly share the road with busses and other important safety. Slow down in school zones,...
mypanhandle.com
‘Healing one paint stroke at a time’ free art therapy offered to trauma survivors
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– With the stroke of a paint brush, local creative studio, Board and Brush is hoping trauma victims can create more than just art to be hung on the wall, but a path to healing. For the past two years, the business has partnered with the...
mypanhandle.com
Brief break with lower rain chances for the weekend
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A front moving through will fall short of bringing us any cool air but will bring some dry air for the mid-levels. This will reduce the rain coverage for the weekend down to 40%. The start of next week looks to be warm but mostly dry. That will change quickly as the next front comes in and sets up over the top of us by the middle of the week. Rain chances will return to 50% and higher as the week goes on.
WJHG-TV
Panama City local killed in Texas car crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a multi-car crash near Amarillo, Texas. At approximately 9:40 am Thursday, authorities report that a semi-truck veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with Sonny Reynolds of Panama City, who was driving a U-Haul box truck. A pickup truck traveling behind Reynolds hit the box truck. Upon impact, both the semi-truck and the box truck caught on fire.
Document details alleged GAC corruption
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A newly released federal document makes new allegations about corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini and was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors previously indicted former […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Jackson County working to control hydrilla grass on Merritt’s Mill Pond
Merritt’s Mill Pond is one of Jackson County’s most highly valued natural resources. It exists not only as a source of recreation for visitors and locals alike, but also as a home to many citizens with property on its shores. Over the years, the Hydrilla Grass levels have increased which impacts life on and in the water.
Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
