Spokane, WA

KREM2

Northeast Youth Center hosts fourth annual lemonade fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of local kids braved the heat with the goal of raising thousands of dollars one refreshing drink at a time. It's all part of the Northeast Youth Center's annual lemonade fundraiser. They had their fourth annual lemonade stand fundraiser to raise money for the Northeast...
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint

Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co. Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August. "I think originally we...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Today's Ghastly Groaner

Arbuckle, the shepherd, had an unusually nasty-spirited herd that year and on one fateful morning, they charged en masse, knocked him down and trampled all over him. Sadly, he died in the wool. — Del Cameron, Coeur d'Alene. • • •. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Parks and Recreation seeking public's input on future dog parks

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation Department is seeking community input to help develop dog parks over the next years. The new dog park survey seeks input from the community to help guide where the city will locate public off-leash dog parks, their size and feel, and what amenities they should include.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Business booming for Coeur d'Alene Cider Company

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Looking for a new summer hangout? Coeur d'Alene Cider Company boasts the largest selection of ciders in the area, with over 150 options to choose from in their bottle shop. The bar and restaurant is located at 14th Street and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d'Alene,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

The Boardwalk and 'beautiful boats'

COEUR d'ALENE — A dock full of great stories. That’s how Jim Brown, master boat builder, views the upcoming gathering of wood boats, owners and aficionados on Lake Coeur d’Alene. “Every one of these beautiful boats has quite the tale,” Brown says. “A story of how, where...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Riverfront Eats canceled this Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the summer in full swing, many activities are here to help people get a fill of Spokane. But as the summer heats up, several activities are getting canceled. During last week's Pacific Northwest heatwave, a number of events in Spokane did not happen. This week,...
KREM2

Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane's Michael Winslow returns with sound effects, stand-up and song

The sounds of B-52s taking off at Fairchild Air Force Base were outside and inside the Winslow home during the '60s. Michael Winslow, the future comic and man of 10,000 sounds and voices, would imitate the sounds of air crafts and almost everything else within ear shot at the home of his father Robert Winslow, who was a Lieutenant Colonel at Fairchild.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
Spokane local news

