Northeast Youth Center hosts fourth annual lemonade fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of local kids braved the heat with the goal of raising thousands of dollars one refreshing drink at a time. It's all part of the Northeast Youth Center's annual lemonade fundraiser. They had their fourth annual lemonade stand fundraiser to raise money for the Northeast...
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint
Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co. Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August. "I think originally we...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Today's Ghastly Groaner
Arbuckle, the shepherd, had an unusually nasty-spirited herd that year and on one fateful morning, they charged en masse, knocked him down and trampled all over him. Sadly, he died in the wool. — Del Cameron, Coeur d'Alene. • • •. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep...
Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
KREM
Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
Spokane Parks and Recreation seeking public's input on future dog parks
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation Department is seeking community input to help develop dog parks over the next years. The new dog park survey seeks input from the community to help guide where the city will locate public off-leash dog parks, their size and feel, and what amenities they should include.
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
Algae bloom brings health advisory for Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho health officials are warning people to be careful when around Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene. Recent water samples from the lake showed cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom (HAB) or blue-green algae, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
pullmanradio.com
WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
Business booming for Coeur d'Alene Cider Company
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Looking for a new summer hangout? Coeur d'Alene Cider Company boasts the largest selection of ciders in the area, with over 150 options to choose from in their bottle shop. The bar and restaurant is located at 14th Street and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d'Alene,...
Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
The Boardwalk and 'beautiful boats'
COEUR d'ALENE — A dock full of great stories. That’s how Jim Brown, master boat builder, views the upcoming gathering of wood boats, owners and aficionados on Lake Coeur d’Alene. “Every one of these beautiful boats has quite the tale,” Brown says. “A story of how, where...
Great grandson of Spokane founder A.M. Cannon says he supports playground being named after Candy Rogers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The push continues to name a Spokane playground after a young girl who was murdered more than 60 years ago. Along with the girl's family, the great grandson of one of Spokane's founding fathers is speaking out in support of the idea to name a city playground in the girl's memory.
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Riverfront Eats canceled this Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — With the summer in full swing, many activities are here to help people get a fill of Spokane. But as the summer heats up, several activities are getting canceled. During last week's Pacific Northwest heatwave, a number of events in Spokane did not happen. This week,...
inlander.com
Readers react to our stories about No-Li's Times Square ad and the Camp Hope cooling shelter that city officials wanted to remove
Readers respond to an Inlander.com story about No-Li Brewhouse's ad in Times Square (8/4/22):. LORI REMZ: And they do so much for our community as well. LAUREN STACHOWIAK: Very cool, and with no spelling mistakes!. BRYAN GIBSON: Jet Juiced is my favorite beer in the US. JASON ALLEN: That's awesome!...
Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane's Michael Winslow returns with sound effects, stand-up and song
The sounds of B-52s taking off at Fairchild Air Force Base were outside and inside the Winslow home during the '60s. Michael Winslow, the future comic and man of 10,000 sounds and voices, would imitate the sounds of air crafts and almost everything else within ear shot at the home of his father Robert Winslow, who was a Lieutenant Colonel at Fairchild.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
