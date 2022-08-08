Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Central Texas parents spending hundreds on school supplies due to inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Back to school shopping has become harder for Cosheanna Roberson and her family this year. “School supplies plus school clothes and shoes my sister has spent roughly $1500 for everything for 3 kids,” Roberson said. According to the AP, parents like Roberson should expect to...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
‘What would I need to take’: Volunteer group to offer class helping with emergency response
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Preparing for the worst may be on a lot of minds, especially as wildfire activity continues. Though Wednesday’s rain was needed, it is not enough to put Central Texans out of danger. Because emergencies could start up at a moments notice, one area volunteer group is reaching out to residents.
KWTX
Fans in Central Texas glued to screens as Midway Little League softball team keeps advancing
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Little League 12-year-old softball team clinched another big win Wednesday morning, beating Puerto Rico 2-0 as they continue their pursuit of a Little League World Series title in Greenville, N.C. While the team has around 70 friends and family there watching in person, hundreds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
KWTX
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin mother of three kids, stood alone for two and half hours in front of the Texas Capitol with a sign that said “Mothers Against Greg Abbott.”. She was most upset about the governor’s ban...
Comments / 0