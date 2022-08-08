ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
