WPFO
Maine man charged with OUI after allegedly crashing into porch, retaining wall
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a porch and a retaining wall in Westbrook on Wednesday. According to police, 26-year-old Aja Suarez of Westbrook crashed into a porch and a retaining wall on Brown Street around 9 a.m. Suarez...
WPFO
Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
WPFO
Maine driver who allegedly hit, killed 3 pedestrians pleads guilty to civil charges
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The driver who allegedly hit and killed three people, including a 1-year-old girl, last year in Augusta appeared in court Wednesday morning. Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea pleaded guilty to three civil charges, one for each death. Police say Santerre admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.
WPFO
How safe are amusement rides in Maine? I-Team looks at the state inspection process
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Trips to fairs or amusement parks are a big draw for families during the summer and fall in Maine, but last month, what was supposed to be a fun night out left some of them frightened. "Everyone gasped and I looked and this kid just...
WPFO
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
WPFO
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
WPFO
Rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island, set to live in tank at Becky's Diner
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island will soon have a new home. Sternman Luke Rand says he and his father, Captain Mark Rand, have been fishing together for about 20 years. They were out fishing near Peaks Island Thursday when they caught the blue lobster.
WPFO
'The wait is over': Happy Wheels reopening in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Maine roller-skating staple is making a comeback, years after it closed in 2019. “Hey everyone, the wait is over! Our grand reopening is coming!” Happy Wheels said in a Facebook post. The beloved skating rink will reopen in Westbrook on August 20. The brand-new location...
WPFO
'It brought back a flood of memories': Naples Causeway Classic returns for 29th year
NAPLES (WGME) -- The Naples Causeway Classic Boat and Car weekend is back for its 29th year. From up on land to down on the lake, there's a lot to see at the show. When Doug Farquharson saw the amphicar about to drive into Long Lake, he came running. "It...
WPFO
Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak
WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
WPFO
Broken sewage lines wreak havoc on southern Maine communities
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sewage is wreaking havoc in Scarborough and Wells. Lines have broken in rivers and harbors that lead to the ocean and beaches. Scarborough’s sanitary district superintendent says a considerable amount of sewage seeped into the marsh. Crews worked throughout the night and the break was repaired...
WPFO
Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
WPFO
Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues
AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
WPFO
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
WPFO
National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March
The national average for a gallon of gas dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.99 as of Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and...
WPFO
RSU 4 hopeful community will find solution after voters reject building new school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voters in a central Maine community overwhelmingly rejected a new school building that would’ve raised their taxes by hundreds of dollars. The question had hung over the three towns of RSU 4, Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales, for months. Tuesday night, about 90 percent of voters voted...
WPFO
Portland planning board approves plan for $200 million development next to city hall
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to add hundreds of new condos, a hotel and retail space along Portland's Congress Street is moving forward. The city's planning board giving the project initial approval Tuesday night. The planning board voted unanimously to approve the project's master plan Tuesday night, and while more...
WPFO
Voters overwhelmingly reject $31.6M RSU 4 school expansion
LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- Voters in central Maine overwhelmingly reject a school board’s proposal for a nearly $32 million construction project, according to the Sun Journal. The proposal for RSU 4, which includes Litchfield, Sabattus, and Wales, would've added an addition to Oak Hill Middle School. The expansion would have...
WPFO
Scarborough considers putting $13M library expansion project on November ballot
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – The town of Scarborough is considering expanding the Scarborough Public Library. The Scarborough Town Council will meet on Augusta 17 to discuss whether to put a $13 million bond referendum on the November ballot to help pay for the expansion. Private donations will also be used...
