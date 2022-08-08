ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFO

Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

'The wait is over': Happy Wheels reopening in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Maine roller-skating staple is making a comeback, years after it closed in 2019. “Hey everyone, the wait is over! Our grand reopening is coming!” Happy Wheels said in a Facebook post. The beloved skating rink will reopen in Westbrook on August 20. The brand-new location...
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak

WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Broken sewage lines wreak havoc on southern Maine communities

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sewage is wreaking havoc in Scarborough and Wells. Lines have broken in rivers and harbors that lead to the ocean and beaches. Scarborough’s sanitary district superintendent says a considerable amount of sewage seeped into the marsh. Crews worked throughout the night and the break was repaired...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues

AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Voters overwhelmingly reject $31.6M RSU 4 school expansion

LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- Voters in central Maine overwhelmingly reject a school board’s proposal for a nearly $32 million construction project, according to the Sun Journal. The proposal for RSU 4, which includes Litchfield, Sabattus, and Wales, would've added an addition to Oak Hill Middle School. The expansion would have...
LITCHFIELD, ME

