COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO