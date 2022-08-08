Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County among 56 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For a fourth consecutive week, Franklin County is in orange on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per 100,000 is 221.3, and the new COVID-19 admissions...
WSYX ABC6
Bishop Earl Fernandes talks challenges as Intel plans to move in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Construction crews are diligently moving ground and clearing land in Licking county for Intel's new 20-billion-dollar chip manufacturing plant. The landmark investment has the religious faithful also keeping a close eye on the developments. "Intel is going to build the plant, the president signed the...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addresses media as fall camp continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football kicks off in just over three weeks. Head coach Ryan Day addressed the media Thursday ahead of the Buckeye's season opener. The media briefing comes as the team continues fall camp this week. OSU will host Notre Dame on Sept. 3 at...
WSYX ABC6
'Kazi was the core of our pride,' Columbus zoo African lion dies at 16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said hearts are heavy after the death of its African lion, Kazi. Kazi died on Tuesday at the age of 16, the zoo said Friday. The median life expectancy for lions in human care is 16.9 years. The zoo said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Couple ties the knot in hot air balloon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is underway Friday morning and it may be the perfect backdrop for a couple's big day!. Jeremy and Kim took a ride in a hot air balloon and got married. Despite their fear of heights, it didn't stop them from...
WSYX ABC6
Remains of Chillicothe sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — A sailor from Chillicothe who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, finally accounted for nearly 80 years later, will be buried in Greenfield. ABC6 reported in April that the remains of Navy Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman were identified in 2020....
WSYX ABC6
Concerns grow from CCS parents as teachers prepare to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus City Schools teachers inch closer to a possible strike, parents in the district said they are concerned about what this could mean for their kids. "Let's get it together," Princess Kuumba said. "This is for the kids, they need to be at school."
WSYX ABC6
Columbus average gas prices continue to decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas has dropped below $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 13 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.98. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.65 a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
New 'A Call for Kindness' mural in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Verizon has teamed up with Sarah Hout, a Columbus-based artist, to create a mural to inspire kindness in downtown Columbus. A Call for Kindness is a new movement started by Verizon to try and spread kindness across the country. To see all the murals the movement has created so far click here.
WSYX ABC6
New World Singers of Columbus Children's Choir perform "Ascribe to the Lord"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Local children's choir New World Singers and director Jeanne Wohlgamuth join Good Day Columbus to perform "Ascribe to the Lord" by Rosephanye Powell. The ensemble recently traveled to France and placed 2nd at the Provence International Choral Competition. This is also the 27th season of...
WSYX ABC6
Child shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a shooting Friday night in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 755 Doulton Court. Police said a child was shot twice and is...
WSYX ABC6
Male Wellness Agency aimed to help diverse men during Black male health week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — According to some studies, Black men live seven years less than men of any other race. The African American Male Wellness Agency is aimed to improve those numbers during Black Male Health Week. "The African American Male Wellness Agency is the nation's No. 1 agency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
WSYX ABC6
USPS to host job fair at Columbus Post Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is looking to fill immediate openings and is hosting two job fairs in August. The job fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. All positions are full-time and starting pay is $21.19...
WSYX ABC6
Predatory home buyers in Columbus could face conspiracy case, claims of targeting elderly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elderly homeowners are calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say anonymous calls are being placed to code enforcement on their properties as they refuse offers to sell.
WSYX ABC6
Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
WSYX ABC6
Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Notre Dame singing the Buckeyes praises?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 made an early training camp trip to South Bend Monday, primarily to interview former Buckeye great James Laurinaitis, now an Irish graduate assistant coach. The Notre Dame linebackers were available as well and, led by junior Marist Liufau, they broke into a little...
WSYX ABC6
Farm animals helping enrich the lives of residents at Sage Park Assisted Living
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna received a special visit from some farm animals for a special animal therapy event. Mini pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks, mini horses, and bunnies were all brought to the center for a country carnival for residents and their families.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane!. The 10-year-old mixed breed came to Columbus Humane back in May through the organization's cruelty investigation department. She is a "ready-to-go" dog!. Jazzy is a very calm senior dog. She enjoys hanging out and being around others, including dogs. Columbus...
Comments / 0