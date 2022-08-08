ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Bishop Earl Fernandes talks challenges as Intel plans to move in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Construction crews are diligently moving ground and clearing land in Licking county for Intel's new 20-billion-dollar chip manufacturing plant. The landmark investment has the religious faithful also keeping a close eye on the developments. "Intel is going to build the plant, the president signed the...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Couple ties the knot in hot air balloon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is underway Friday morning and it may be the perfect backdrop for a couple's big day!. Jeremy and Kim took a ride in a hot air balloon and got married. Despite their fear of heights, it didn't stop them from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Concerns grow from CCS parents as teachers prepare to strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus City Schools teachers inch closer to a possible strike, parents in the district said they are concerned about what this could mean for their kids. "Let's get it together," Princess Kuumba said. "This is for the kids, they need to be at school."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus average gas prices continue to decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas has dropped below $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 13 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.98. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.65 a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

New 'A Call for Kindness' mural in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Verizon has teamed up with Sarah Hout, a Columbus-based artist, to create a mural to inspire kindness in downtown Columbus. A Call for Kindness is a new movement started by Verizon to try and spread kindness across the country. To see all the murals the movement has created so far click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

New World Singers of Columbus Children's Choir perform "Ascribe to the Lord"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Local children's choir New World Singers and director Jeanne Wohlgamuth join Good Day Columbus to perform "Ascribe to the Lord" by Rosephanye Powell. The ensemble recently traveled to France and placed 2nd at the Provence International Choral Competition. This is also the 27th season of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Child shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a shooting Friday night in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 755 Doulton Court. Police said a child was shot twice and is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSYX ABC6

USPS to host job fair at Columbus Post Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is looking to fill immediate openings and is hosting two job fairs in August. The job fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. All positions are full-time and starting pay is $21.19...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Notre Dame singing the Buckeyes praises?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 made an early training camp trip to South Bend Monday, primarily to interview former Buckeye great James Laurinaitis, now an Irish graduate assistant coach. The Notre Dame linebackers were available as well and, led by junior Marist Liufau, they broke into a little...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WSYX ABC6

Farm animals helping enrich the lives of residents at Sage Park Assisted Living

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna received a special visit from some farm animals for a special animal therapy event. Mini pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks, mini horses, and bunnies were all brought to the center for a country carnival for residents and their families.
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane!. The 10-year-old mixed breed came to Columbus Humane back in May through the organization's cruelty investigation department. She is a "ready-to-go" dog!. Jazzy is a very calm senior dog. She enjoys hanging out and being around others, including dogs. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH

