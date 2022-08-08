Read full article on original website
BBC
Donald Trump does not oppose US bid to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant
Former US President Donald Trump has said he will not oppose the release of the warrant that let FBI agents search his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week. In a statement, Mr Trump said he was encouraging its "immediate release" - but repeated his claim the search was unnecessary and politically motivated.
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow warns US over diplomatic ‘point of no return’ – live
Foreign ministry warns US not to place Russia on its list of state sponsors of terrorism
Ukrainian health minister says Russia is blocking access to medicines
In an interview with the AP, the health minister said Russian authorities repeatedly have blocked efforts to provide state-subsidized drugs to people in occupied cities, towns and villages.
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Author on ventilator and unable to speak, agent says
Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after being stabbed on stage in the US, his agent says. Andrew Wylie said that the author, 75, may lose one eye after the attack at an event in New York state. Mr Rushdie went into hiding with police protection...
Activists accuse Iran of responsibility for Rushdie attack
Iran's rulers bear responsibility for the attack against the British writer Salman Rushdie as the Islamic republic never repudiated a 1989 order issued by its founder calling for the novelist to be killed, activists and opponents charged Saturday. "There's been a fatwa on Salman Rushdie from Khomeini since 1989 and the Islamic Republic of Iran never backed off the fatwa. @khamenei_ir repeated it on Twitter as well.
BBC
Ukraine war: Predicting Russia's next step in Ukraine
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is likely to achieve any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK's head of military intelligence has told the BBC. Speaking in a rare public interview, Lt Gen Sir Jim Hockenhull also said he had been keeping a very close eye on Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.
BBC
Zaporizhzhia: Russia must exit Ukraine nuclear plant, says G7
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations say Russia must immediately hand back control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine. They accused Moscow's forces of putting the entire region in danger. The facility and its surrounding area saw shelling last week, which Russia and Ukraine blamed on...
