POTUS

BBC

Donald Trump does not oppose US bid to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Former US President Donald Trump has said he will not oppose the release of the warrant that let FBI agents search his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week. In a statement, Mr Trump said he was encouraging its "immediate release" - but repeated his claim the search was unnecessary and politically motivated.
POTUS
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage

Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Activists accuse Iran of responsibility for Rushdie attack

Iran's rulers bear responsibility for the attack against the British writer Salman Rushdie as the Islamic republic never repudiated a 1989 order issued by its founder calling for the novelist to be killed, activists and opponents charged Saturday. "There's been a fatwa on Salman Rushdie from Khomeini since 1989 and the Islamic Republic of Iran never backed off the fatwa. @khamenei_ir repeated it on Twitter as well.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Ukraine war: Predicting Russia's next step in Ukraine

Neither Russia nor Ukraine is likely to achieve any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK's head of military intelligence has told the BBC. Speaking in a rare public interview, Lt Gen Sir Jim Hockenhull also said he had been keeping a very close eye on Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.
MILITARY
BBC

Zaporizhzhia: Russia must exit Ukraine nuclear plant, says G7

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations say Russia must immediately hand back control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine. They accused Moscow's forces of putting the entire region in danger. The facility and its surrounding area saw shelling last week, which Russia and Ukraine blamed on...
ECONOMY

