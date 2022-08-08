Read full article on original website
Rochester Township Board to collect evidence from neighbors over half finished house
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Township Board will begin collecting statements and evidence from neighbors of 2630 Wildrose Ln SW in an attempt to receive court approval for the demolition of the half finished house. At the board's meeting on Thursday, township attorney Peter Tiede said the initial request to demolish the...
Rochester bridge project gets $19.9 million federal grant
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 6th Street SE Bridge project is getting a $19.9 million federal grant. The money is a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. “We would like to highlight our deep appreciation for this important funding from our...
City of Rochester plans to add more recreation once former Longfellow Elementary school building is demolished
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The end is approaching for a Rochester elementary school. In just weeks the old Longfellow Elementary school building will be torn down. According to Rochester Parks and Forestry Head Mike Nigbur the plan is to add more recreation to the site. Nigbur says the building will be demolished...
Kasson City Council considering possibility of implementing moratorium on hemp-derived THC product sales
KASSON, Minn. - On Wednesday, the Kasson City Council discussed the possibility of implementing a moratorium on hemp-derived THC product sales in the city. Last month, Minnesota authorized the sale of up to 5 milligrams of THC hemp derived products. The legislation was left up to municipalities to govern the rules.
Annual School Resource Officer Training takes place in Olmsted County
The training took place over three days in sworn-in police officers are learning how to manage threats to schools, while working hand-in-hand with students and school administrators. More than 20 resource officers met to discuss solutions to problems they see within their districts. They typically spend Monday through Friday with...
Unified Development Code approved by Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission approved the City of Rochester's Community Development's Unified Development Code (UDC) at its meeting on Wednesday. The UDC will replace the Land Development Manual (LDM) and completely overhaul the city's building development processes, which includes current zoning ordinances. Residential, commercial and even special...
Rochester police release IDs of those arrested during drug raid at Motel 6
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are saying fear of potential overdoses spurred a raid at Motel 6 on Wednesday. The Rochester Police Department says it suspected people were dealing drugs, specifically fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, out of the motel. Investigators say they learned one of the people involved in the drug operation was armed with a firearm despite being banned from doing so by his criminal history.
'Kid's Cup' presents $41,000 check to Olmsted Medical Center
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted Medical Center received a check worth $41,182.76 on Thursday from 'Kid's Cup.'. The money came from generous donors, businesses and organizations who donated to the annual 'Kid's Cup' Golf Tournament earlier this summer. The tournament raises money to help make hospital stays for children receiving care...
Drones take flight to collect climate change data
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is experiencing a warmer and wetter climate as we start to see the effects of climate change more. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the City of Rochester are conducting several drone flights to better understand how these higher temperatures from climate change can affect some of Rochester's most populated areas.
Albert Lea homicide suspect arrested in rural Forest City
FOREST CITY, Iowa - An Albert Lea homicide suspect is in custody after he was found hiding at a rural Forest City residence. Authorities said Ben Moreno, wanted in the death of Juan Vasquez, Jr., 45, of Albert Lea, was found early Thursday morning. "Our detectives coordinated their efforts with...
Governor Walz visited Owatonna to talk job growth and economic expansion
OWATONNA, Minn. - Wednesday Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan visited southern Minnesota to meet with business leaders and discuss job growth and economic expansion. The state leaders made a stop at Owatonna Public Utilities, where they were joined by city council members, non-profit and education leaders, and small business...
Seven arrested after rooms were searched at Rochester motel
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seven people were arrested after multiple search warrants were executed at a Rochester motel Wednesday afternoon. The Rochester Police Department says “significant resources” were sent to Motel 6 around 4 pm to search five motel rooms. Police say the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Criminal...
Rochester man pleads guilty almost four years after his arrest
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly four years after his arrest, a man is pleading guilty over an argument with his girlfriend that led to gunfire. James Comer Grant, 42 of Rochester, was charged in September 2018 with two counts of threats of violence, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence.
The RCTC volleyball team is gearing up for another strong season
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC Yellowjackets have high hopes for the season and they are putting in the work to get there. Last year, the team came so close to Nationals, losing in the Region XIII Championship game. The captains say everyone is there to work and get better. The...
