ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are saying fear of potential overdoses spurred a raid at Motel 6 on Wednesday. The Rochester Police Department says it suspected people were dealing drugs, specifically fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, out of the motel. Investigators say they learned one of the people involved in the drug operation was armed with a firearm despite being banned from doing so by his criminal history.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO