Elmira, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress

It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul Signs Pair of Bills Related to Street Safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed two bills to enhance street safety, prevent traffic-related fatalities, and crack down on hit and run incidents. One bill will allow cities and towns to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour. The governor's office cites research that shows that faster...
TRAFFIC
Government
NewsChannel 36

First in the Nation Green Chips Legislation Passed in New York

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the first-in-the-nation Green CHIPS legislation. The governor's office says the legislation is aimed at creating jobs and maintaining important environmental protections. The governor's office also says that Green CHIPS will help New York capitalize on a historic opportunity to attract chip manufacturers to the...
POLITICS
YourErie

One year since former Gov. Cuomo announced resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—One year ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference just days after a report from the New York Attorney General was released. The report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the allegations were false. “Don’t get me wrong,” Cuomo stated at the August 10th, 2021 press conference. “This is not […]
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
POLITICS
WNBF News Radio 1290

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
BINGHAMTON, NY
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
NewsChannel 36

NY Announces $44 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York will be distributing $44 million in assistance for struggling families with children for those on the state's Public Assistance program. The governor's office says the money will cover back-to-school and food expenses. "Hardworking New York families are still feeling the economic toll of the...
POLITICS
CNY News

Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Library District Director to retire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After more than 10 years with the organization, the director of the Chemung County Library District is retiring. The CCLD announced on August 10 that the director of the library district, Ronald Shaw, will retire at the end of the month. The announcement said that Shaw has been with the CCLD […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Open Application Date Announced for New York Cannabis Dispensary Licenses

(WENY) - Applications for adult retail cannabis dispensary licenses will open on August 25th. The dispensary is part of New York's seeding opportunity initiative. Through the initiative, New York's first legal adult-use retail dispensaries will be operated by those most impacted by the prohibition of cannabis. People who apply must have a marijuana-related offense conviction prior to March of 2021 and have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.
ECONOMY

