Saint Charles, MO

lakeexpo.com

Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri

It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
FOX2now.com

Heavy rain may be back in St. Louis next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a hot and dry forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A dry cold front will slip into the area during the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Drought Conditions Disappear or Improve for Much of Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) The Regional Radio Listening Area has good news concerning the drought after the latest drought monitor map was released this week. Severe drought conditions have completely left our area. Moderate drought conditions are still sticking around for all of Dent, Shannon, western Reynolds and western Crawford counties. Abnormally dry...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

