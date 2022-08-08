Read full article on original website
Faced with $9 million in flood damage, St. Charles County looks to prepare for next time
St. Charles County is $9 million deep after historic flooding the last few weeks. Now, they’re assessing what they can do to help prevent as much damage next time something similar happens.
Here are the cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri
Data was available for 823 cities and towns in Missouri. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $288,146 over the last 12 months.
Fire damages St. Charles County home
Crews are responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County.
lakeexpo.com
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
Heavy rain may be back in St. Louis next week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a hot and dry forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A dry cold front will slip into the area during the...
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Divers spot truck in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County
Divers spotted a truck while responding to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County on Thursday afternoon.
St. Charles traffic stop for tinted windows reveals fake temp tags
ST. CHARLES — Police pulled over a car on I-70 for tinted windows. During the conversation, police discovered that the car had a fake license plate. The driver of the white 2014 BMW, William Brown, said he was unaware of the tint law. Police pulled over Brown on May...
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
SugarBot Creamery now open in St. Charles, offering phosphate sodas, housemade ice cream and more
A new soda fountain and ice cream parlor in St. Charles offers a true taste of nostalgia on Main Street. SugarBot Creamery celebrated its grand opening on June 18, rolling out a full menu of phosphate sodas, housemade frozen treats and more. The concept replaces Little O’s Old Time Soda...
Drought Conditions Disappear or Improve for Much of Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) The Regional Radio Listening Area has good news concerning the drought after the latest drought monitor map was released this week. Severe drought conditions have completely left our area. Moderate drought conditions are still sticking around for all of Dent, Shannon, western Reynolds and western Crawford counties. Abnormally dry...
Stone Soup Cottage blossoming to a 33-acre wellness destination
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Stone Soup Cottage, known for their award-winning 7-course tasting menus for the last 13 years, is ready for a shift that will impact not only St Charles County but the entire region. Stone Soup opened in 2009 when Carl and Nancy McConnell leased a 900-square-foot home...
Did You Know the New Madrid Fault Has its Own Sign in Missouri?
I tend to be an earthquake nerd, so I'm embarrassed to admit that I didn't know something about a very famous earthquake thing. The thing is the New Madrid Fault has its own sign in Missouri. It does and I can show you where it is thanks to a new video share.
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
Days after the Interco fire in the Metro East, the company lawyers up. There has been an investigation opened as well.
Lindbergh bridge over I-270 to be demolished in mid-August
Crews are preparing to demolish an old bridge over I-270 in north St. Louis County.
Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
Are you a lotto winner? Tickets worth at least $1M sold in the St. Louis area
Two lotto tickets worth at least a million dollars each were sold in the St. Louis area last night. The Missouri Lottery is still looking for the winners.
St. Charles County park officials urge caution at park where 17-year-old hiker died
The St. Charles County park officials discussed the importance of following trail rules after a 17-year-old died Tuesday from falling off a cliff while hiking in Klondike Park.
