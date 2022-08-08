Effective: 2022-08-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chuckwalla Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 1215 AM PDT At 1148 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles west of Midland, or 20 miles northeast of Desert Center, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 12 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO